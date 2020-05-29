Liberia’s COVID-19 Clinical Consultant Warns Citizens against Denial

Soka Moses, Liberia’s COVID-19 Clinical Consultant, has warned Liberians to stop the denial of the virus and follow all the preventative health protocols that were put in place by the Ministry of health.

Moses clarifying activities about how the crisis is handled by health authorities said people are isolated for two reasons; separating people who come down with the virus and showing symptoms, and those who are asymptomatic.

It can be recalled that in a Facebook live video, one of the patients who was treated at the Military 14 Hospital said he was kept at the center without treatment but just testing of temperature and a few questions about his well-being.

He said the objective of taking people who are asymptomatic for isolation is to stop the spread of the virus among family members and the community.

Moses said the government can only end the outbreak if it stops transmission by removing those that are affected by the virus which includes asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19.

He said, “If you do not show symptoms, you still need to be quarantined because you can still affect your family and community.”

According to him, the Ministry of Health has been testing those who have died of suspected symptoms not to increase the numbers, but to enable them to get those close contacts to reach out in the shortest possible time for testing and isolation if the need arises.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information regular COVID-19 update, the consultant informed the public that there is an urgent need for collaborative effort because if not, the economy will be affected, life will not get back to normal, businesses will not open while many people will be out of jobs for a very long time.

Moses stressed the need for every citizen to put hands together to help the health workers to kick the virus out of Liberia so normalcy can restore.

“Do not think that the virus is over because until there is a vaccine to protect everybody from the virus, it is not going to leave 100%. We are still battling the COVID-19 outbreak; that is why we have to change our lifestyle not temporary but as long as the virus exists to enable us to protect ourselves and family,” he said.

Dr. Francis kateh, Liberia’s Chief Medical Officer, said the government is encouraging every citizen to do his or her test to ensure early treatment and end COVID-19 in Liberia.

Kateh indicated that denial has the ability to cause more chaos in the country, and that is why it is important that those that are asymptomatic be taken out of the community for observation.

He said if things happen as it did in the 2014 EBOLA crisis, the entire country will be at a terrible stage; emphasizing that it is important for both health workers and the public to be mindful and follow all the preventative health protocols.

The Chief Medical Officer said the treatment that was brought from Madagascar is undergoing a series of observation and the public will be duly informed about the Ministry of Health’s decision to use the CVO herbal tea.