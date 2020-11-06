Liberian Social Entrepreneur, Rita Stryker, Among 24 Finalists for 2020 AWIEF Awards

Rita Stryker, CEO, Willette Safehouse, has been selected as one of 24 finalists for the 2020 Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards.

AWIEF is a pan-African women economic empowerment organization that nurtures and actively promotes women innovation and entrepreneurship through its development programs, accelerators, and networking events, including the annual AWIEF conference, exhibition, and awards. The organization’s mission is to foster the economic inclusion, advancement, and empowerment of women in Africa through entrepreneurship support and development.

The annual AWIEF Awards, through a nomination process, identifies and celebrates the best female entrepreneurs across multiple industries in Africa.

Each year the AWIEF Awards recognize, honor and celebrate Women Entrepreneurs and Business Owners in Africa and across industry sectors for their economic performance and contribution to Africa’s growth and social development. AWIEF salutes these women for their passion and determination in making a difference in their countries and on the continent.

Promoting and supporting excellence in entrepreneurship and innovation amongst women-owned businesses in all sectors and across all 54 African countries, is the aim of AWIEF which hosts the sixth edition of its prestigious and benchmarking annual Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum Conference, this year as a virtual event, on 2nd and 3rd December 2020.

24 women founders and entrepreneurs, driving economic growth and development for Africa, have been selected as finalists for the 2020 AWIEF Awards, from different African countries, across 8 different categories.

According to Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, “This year more than ever, it is vital to acknowledge and celebrate women entrepreneurs in Africa for their leadership and innovation. The impact of the global pandemic has been disproportionate and devastating, and women are showing exceptional resilience.”

The 2020 AWIEF Awards winners will be announced on 3rd December at the awards ceremony following on from the two-day AWIEF2020 Virtual Conference. The theme this year is: ‘Reimagining business and rebuilding better’.

Finalists for the Young Entrepreneur Award are: Sazia Souza, Managing Partner, Technoplus (Mozambique); Hannah Lavery, Founder, Hannah Lavery (South Africa); Olajumoke Odumola, Founder and CEO, KJK Online Communications (Nigeria); and Asomaniwaa Owusu-Ansah, Founder and Chief Pharmacist, Erith Health Services (Ghana).

Finalists for the Tech Entrepreneur Award are: Claudette Akinpaye, Founder and Managing Director, Agrizilla (Rwanda); Marlize Holtzhausen, Founder and CEO, Response24 (South Africa); and Abimbola Adebakin, CEO, Advantage Health (Nigeria).

Finalists for the Social Entrepreneur Award are: Rita Stryker, CEO, Willette Safehouse (Liberia); Adenike Akinsemola, Founder and Director, The Green Institute (Nigeria); Doris Mollel, Founder and Executive Director, Doris Mollel Foundation (Tanzania); and Mariam Mell’Osiime Mpaata, Founder and CEO, Junior Stars Youth Development Programme (Kenya).

Finalists for the Agri Entrepreneur Award are: Victoria Mwafulirwa, Managing Director, Homes Industries (Malawi); Jacqueline Mukashyaka, Chief Executive Officer, Champion Grocers (Rwanda); and Armelle Sidje Tamo, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PRA (Product Related to Agricultural Sector (Cameroun).

Finalists for the Creative Industry Award are: Hannellie Coetzee, Visual Artist, Wild Wall Tiles/Hannelie Coetzee (South Africa); Ayanfe Olarinde, Lulu Arts and UnEarthical (Nigeria); and Alice Muyambo, Visual Artist, Fortitude Arts Gallery (Zambia).

Finalists for the Energy Entrepreneur Award are: Enoyonam Mosia, Co-founder, Easy Solar (Sierra Leone) and

Amma Serwah Boateng, Co-founder, Destra Energy Group (Ghana).

Finalists for the Empowerment Award are: Porcho Marguerite Sogoba, CEO, MUSODEV (Mali); Nasreen Aleey, Founder and CEO, Afrikapu (Kenya); are Qabale Duba, Founder and CEO, Qabale Duba Foundation (Kenya).

Finalists for the Lifetime Achievement Award are: Robyn de Villiers, Chairman and CEO, BCW Africa (South Africa) and Daisy Molefhi, Founder and Executive Director, ABM University College (Botswana).

AWIEF2020 is supported by Nedbank, AGRA, APO Group and WESGRO. Those interested in attending the AWIEF2020 Virtual Conference and AWIEF Awards may do so by clicking here: bit.ly/370MV3F.