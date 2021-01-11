Liberian Scholar Launches Book on Dual Citizenship

Liberian scholar Robtel Neajai Pailey on January 7, 2021 held the inaugural launch of her latest book, Development, (Dual) Citizenship and Its Discontents in Africa: The Political Economy of Belonging to Liberia, published by top academic publisher Cambridge University Press.
According to the book’s synopsis, it draws on “rich life histories from over two hundred in-depth interviews in West Africa, Europe, and North America.” In it, Pailey “examines socio-economic change in Liberia, Africa’s first black republic, through the prism of citizenship” and explores whether dual citizenship reproduces inequalities.
Dr. Pailey also “reveals that as Liberia transformed from a country of immigration to one of emigration, so too did the nature of citizenship, thus influencing claims for and against dual citizenship.” She discusses citizenship from an Afrocentric and empirical perspective, something Dr. Pailey says is often missing in scholarly literature.
“Most of the literature on citizenship tends to be Eurocentric and abstract,” she says. Though the book addresses dual citizenship in Africa, Dr. Pailey says it is specifically a case study about Liberia.
“Why Liberia? Liberia, as you know, was the first black African republic and as a result, it was really the first country in the continent of Africa to devise legal norms around membership and citizenship. It is a unique case study,” she says.
According to Dr. Pailey, her book is the first study that looks at both domestic and diasporic constructions and practices of Liberian citizenship across space and time. The book takes as its entry point a dual citizenship bill that was introduced in Liberia in 2008 which was never passed.
Dr. Pailey’s research was conducted from 2011 to 2014, during which time she interviewed Liberians of different ages, genders, socio-economic positions, citizenship statuses, migration histories, etc.
“I talked to homelanders, Liberians who did not leave during the war or maybe left for a very short period of time, and I compared their experiences to returnees. I compared and contrasted executive branch policymakers with legislative policymakers. I interviewed the four sponsors of the 2008 dual citizenship bill — Jewel Howard Taylor, Cletus Wotorson, Sumo Kupee and Abel Massalay. The third group that I compared and contrasted are near and wider diasporas,” she says.
Critical praise
According to Bronwen Manby of the London School of Economics and Political Science, “Pailey has broken new ground, creating the first in-depth scholarly examination of Liberian citizenship.” She calls it “an invaluable contribution to the literature of citizenship and dual citizenship in Africa.”
Frances B. Nyamnjoh, of the University of Cape Town, says: “In a global context of growing ferment in citizenship, Pailey’s brilliant historical and socio-anthropological account of the politics of belonging in and to Liberia exposes the games of power and privilege in claims, denials and contestations of citizenship and its materializations.”
Séverine Autesserre, of Barnard College, Columbia University, says that Pailey “combines an in-depth understanding of Liberian society, politics, and economy that only an insider can possess with the thoroughness, nuance, and rigor of the best kind of outside academic research.”
Beth Elise Whitaker, of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, says the author “weaves together theory, interviews and reflections from her own experiences navigating Liberia and the diaspora, bringing a richness to the discussion that makes the book accessible to a broad audience.”
And Nicholas Van Hear of the University of Oxford says “Robtel Neajai Pailey is prominent among a new cohort of young African scholars who are reinvigorating the way we look at African societies, diasporas, mobility, conflict and citizenship.”
World Launch
The inaugural launch of Dr. Pailey’s book at the University of Liberia coincided with the official publication date. Other launches have been scheduled in the cities where she conducted interviews, including London, United Kingdom; Washington, DC, United States; Accra, Ghana; and Freetown, Sierra Leone.
“Even though I am based in London, I was determined to ensure that the inaugural launch of this book would be held on Liberian soil,” she said.
The Monrovia launch of the book was graced by many officials including Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, Lofa County Senator-elect Brownie J. Samukai, President of the University of Liberia (UL), Julius Julukon Sarwolo Nelson, UL Vice President for Graduate Education and Research, Dr. Jonathan Taylor, Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Prince C. Johnson, amongst others.
According to Dr. Pailey’s personal website, she “is a Liberian academic, activist, and author with more than 15 years of combined personal and professional experiences in Africa, Europe and in North America. Having worked across a broad range of fields supporting universities, governments, media institutions, multilateral, regional, non-governmental and community-based organizations, she has practitioner-based proficiencies in qualitative research, capacity development, policy design and analysis, program management, report and grant writing, journalism and strategic communications.”
Dr. Pailey is currently Assistant Professor in International Social and Public Policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). Visit https://www.robtelneajaipailey.com/events for more information about her launch tour.
I did not read Dr. Pailey’s book, but the topic it addresses: “Dual Citizenship in Liberia” is a topic that has been spearheaded by a group of diaspora Liberians predominantly based in the United States. A campaign of dual citizenship has been waged from the United States rigorously for over a decade by some Liberians who have naturalized as US citizens. I empathized with this group of Liberians, or American-Liberians. For many in this group, the nostalgia for mother Liberia is real, I mean, painfully real! However, there is also a real problem with their dream about becoming a dual citizens of the US, a country they admire, and Liberia, a country of their birth, which they love.
It seems that Dr. Pailey may have addressed some of the compound-complex issues of this topic which, regrettably, some of the proponents of dual citizenship may have overlooked and/or taken for granted. The one thousand pound gorilla in the room surrounding this topic is embedded in the history of the Republic of Liberia as well as the experience of the ordinary Liberian in the streets of the nation today. The experience of the ordinary Liberian has been exacerbated by our recent fourteen plus (14+) years of brutal civil war in the country. A war waged by Liberians from abroad!
The history of Liberia is just like a double edged sword to the freed slaves that returned from America and founded the nation state of Liberia, on one hand, and the natives of the hand, on the other hand. The experience of the returned freed slaves compelled them to include a clause in the the 1847 Constitution of the nation which states that only people of negro descent will be eligible for citizenship. A second clause carried in that constitution is, and to paraphrase, that Liberian citizens shall hold no citizenship (loyalty) to another country simultaneously. Their experience, and what was perceived as a threat, that compelled the inclusion of these clauses into the constitution were real – slavery in America, and divided loyalty to a small fragile nation in Africa – were, and still are perceived as threat to the economy and national integrity of the nation. Even, while President Samuel Kanyon Doe vowed to make Lebanese residents in Liberia citizens, the committee he set up to draft the 1984 constitution included the “only people of negro descent” clause in the new constitution. No Liberian citizen shall hold no other citizenship was also included.
For the natives of the land, they felt and still feel the long struggles of marginalization and disenfranchisement, socially, politically, and economically on their own soil from the hands of the returned freed slaves from America, has been stingingly humiliating! Hence, Liberia has, throughout her history, been a land of suspicion and distrust, especially between the Americo-Liberians and the natives.
The fear of marginalization of the ordinary Liberian and divided loyalty to the nation by dual citizens are the underpinning reasons why Liberians will always vote against any amendment of the constitution on these grounds as named above. As it is right now, the nation is struggling with loyalty to state and fellow Liberians by compatriots who are elected and put in charge of running the affairs of the national government. People who seem to care less about country and kin when it comes making sound and selfless decisions in the interest of the common good of the nation and posterity. Many feel that these woes will be compounded with the introduction of dual citizenship (people with dual loyalty). The Liberian experience is different and unique from dual citizenship in other countries in Africa or otherwise.