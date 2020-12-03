Liberian Radio Personality Bags Two Int’l Awards

As the world continues its battle against the coronavirus disease in different ways and forms to eradicat, it is important to acknowledge those who play vital roles in ensuring the fight against the deadly virus is successful in Africa and Liberia. In this regard, Karishma Pelham, a radio personality and humanitarian, has been awarded the African Goodwill Ambassador Award 2020.

Though the fight against COVID-19 is not one hundred percent won yet, Mrs. Karishma Pelham Raad, a top Liberian radio personality and humanitarian, has gone to the extreme to make sure the mortality rate of the virus is minimal through donations and selfless humanitarian services.

As Chief Executive Officer of Her Royal Highness (HRH) Charity Foundation, founded in January 2018 with the aim of helping the sick, disadvantaged children, refugees, the elderly, mentally and physically impaired individuals, the Goodwill Ambassador Events Agency dedicates this year’s African Goodwill Ambassador Award to her as “Africa’s Most Charitable Top Celebrity 2020” for her immense contribution in the fight against COVID-19.

She is the first brand ambassador of the Aqualife Water Bottling Company, Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), Nicom Distillery and Media Personality. She reacted to the event as a celebration of hope and acknowledgment of humanity.

The African Goodwill Ambassador is an international body of Humanitarian service providers, excellent leaders, community developers, and Peace Ambassadors.

The award’s ceremony was intended to celebrate the unique attributes of groups and individuals who are selflessly reaching out to those in need across the globe.

The award ceremonies, according to several video footages, was the biggest Humanitarian accolade in Africa judging from the previous 7 editions.

At the same time, Mrs. Pelham-Raad also won “Africa’s Most Outstanding On-Air Personality of the Year Award from Africa leading women conference held in Nigeria recently.

“We just bag another award….Yes….YES… I have been honoured by Africa leading Women,” as “Africa Most Outstanding On-Air Personality of the year 2020.” Actually, it’s my first award received as on Air Personality Since I started my radio work officially last year October 1st,” she said in a joyous mood.

After being honoured in Nigeria as “Africa’s Most Charitable Top Celebrity” by African Goodwill Ambassador Awards 2020 a day ago; the CEO of Her Royal Highness (HRH) Charity Foundation Karishma DeQueen sealed an Ambassadorial deal, becoming the Official Ambassador of Sexual Abuse Prevention and Education for Kids (SAPEK) in Liberia while in Abuja.

In July of this year, Mrs. Pelham-Raad called on well-meaning Liberians and philanthropists to help save the life of a five-month-old baby boy, Destiny Moore, who has been diagnosed with a heart and cervical spine problem.

She also launched COVID-19 street awareness campaign to educate the public about how to prevent the spread of the disease.