Liberian Poet, Journalist, Scout Master, Dies

A Liberian poet and journalist who ambitiously struggled to gain his own ground in the world of poets, is dead. Gizzie K. D. Akoiwala died on December 21, 2020 in Monrovia following a protracted illness. K.D., as he was affectionately called by friends, relatives and professional colleagues, utterly focused to have his book “Poems of Our Time” published, but unfortunately, the cold hand of death could not allow him to achieve his dream. He was born in Kpakamai, Lofa County on March 1, 1952.

While working as a draftsman, Gizzie did corresponding courses in journalism with the London School of Journalism where he was awarded a diploma. For his proficiency in writing, Gizzie was hired by the Liberian Daily Observer as one of its staff.

Gizzie was a member of the Boys Scouts of Liberia in Sanniquillie under the then Scout Master, Dr. Yarsuo Weh-Dorliae. In 1971, Gizzie formed the Boys Scout Troop at St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Buchannan, Grand Bassa County, where he served as the Scout Master.

He was a news junkie at an early age and, as a result, he was always abreast with world issues. Gizzie was an avid listener to radio programs from the BBC, VOA and Radio France International for world news and current events when most Liberians only listened to ELBC and ELWA as their sources of news.

Gizzie was a teacher and a family man who helped to inspire those around him to strive for the best. He always encouraged his siblings, children, nephews, nieces and friends that education was the best way out of poverty and that they should take advantage of it. He was always willing to tutor those who needed help.

Gizzie was a traditionalist and family man who will be missed by his family and friends. Gizzie leaves to mourn his death his children, the Kpakamai, Vezela and Kabahtown families, and the entire Digenmai family in Liberia and around the world.

After the death of his father, Rtd. Lieutenant Kabah D. Akoiwala in 1966, Gizzie moved with his sisters to Sanniquellie, Nimba County, where he attended St. Mary’s Catholic School until 1971. In 1971, the family moved to Buchanan, Grand Bassa County and Gizzie was enrolled at St. Peter Claver Catholic School. He later enrolled at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), where he graduated with a diploma in Drafting & Building Construction Technology. Gizzie briefly worked in the construction industry.

For his intellectual role in writing, Gizzie will be missed by a lot of friends and family members who benefited from his output.