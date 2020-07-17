Liberian Humanitarian Women Network Provides 100 Care Bags to Montserrado Health Authority

The Liberian Humanitarian Women Network (LHWN) has donated one hundred care bags to the Montserrado County Health Team for onward donation to the precautionary observation center.

The items in the care bags include masks, flashlights, batteries, scratch cards, toothpaste, lappas, alcohol, and sanitary pads.

At a brief ceremony held on July 15, 2020, at the Montserrado County Health Team in Paynesville, outside Monrovia, LHWN’s project lead, Vivian L. Tegli, said the donation was made possible with support from ActionAid Liberia.

“We are providing these care bags so that women and girls that are in precautionary observation centers can have access to them. These are things that women and girls need on a daily basis,” Mrs. Tegli said.

“Whenever people are quarantined, their family members always want to hear from them regarding the treatment; therefore, they will need a scratch card,” she added

According to Mrs. Tegli, normally when people are picked up from their homes, they are not given the time or opportunity to collect some of these items or materials, she said, adding that “this is where the LHWN comes in to bridge the gap.”

She said times are very hard for everyone and it is important to support women and girls battling COVID-19. Mrs. Tegli said this is not the first time her group is identifying with health authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, they will continue to pray for the people affected by this deadly coronavirus both in and out of Liberia.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Tegli lauded ActionAid Liberia for its continued support to the network over time and the Montserrado County Health Team for its support to COVID-19 affected and infected people.

Receiving the items, Montserrado County Health Team Logistics Officer Charles Richards expressed gratitude to the network for thinking about women and girls within the precautionary observation center.

“This shows that women and girls out of the center are thinking about them as they go through the health crisis,” Mr. Richards said.

Mr. Richards lauded the network for sharing with women and girls within the precautionary observation center, saying: “They will appreciate it because these are things they use on a daily basis.”

Dr. Yatta Wapoe, Montserrado County Health Officer, promised to use the items for its intended purpose.

“We want to thank the network for this generous donation,” Dr. Wapoe said. “We always say little is much when God is in it, but this is not little for the fact that you were able to put all these items together. We look forward to more collaboration with the network.”