Liberian Female Journalist Gets Membership to International Journalist Migration Forum

Liberian Journalist, Bettie Kemah Johnson-Mbayo, has been selected as a member of the Journalists International Forum for Migration (JIFORM) for its African media summit theme, ‘Migration and human development’ slated for January 21 to 22, 2021 in Ghana.

Bettie Johnson Mbayo is one of Liberia’s workaholic and respectable female journalists who has earned awards from different institutions for her professional reporting. She has worked for different media institutions in Liberia with the latest being Frontpage Africa Newspaper. Bettie is regarded mostly in Liberia for reporting on human rights and justice issues especially those affecting women, and many of her professional colleagues admire her for being assertive in using the pen meticulously.

Her selection to this regional media forum is therefore based on her vast experience and recognition she has gained in the media in Liberia.

JIFORM announced a 25-man Local Organizing Committee (LOC) chaired by Ghanaian journalist, Jerry John Akormor of Class FM, Accra, with Biram. S. Jobe of QTV Gambia as Secretary.

Also named as Co-Chairman of the summit is Mr. Korede Ogunbunmi, General Manager, Radio Nigeria 103.5 FM, Lagos, Nigeria, this is apart from the Technical Liaison Team that has the President of JIFORM, Ajibola Abayomi, member of the African Union Advisory Committee on Labor Migration, Dr. Princes Ocansey, ministers and other highly placed African personalities working towards the success of the event.

A statement issued from Lusaka, Zambia, by the Secretary General of JIFORM, Juliet Makwama on Monday also listed Fred Smith of Joy TV Accra, Ghana, the Country Coordinator of JIFORM as the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee with Ibironke Ariyo of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as Secretary.

Ms Makwama explained that the purpose of the summit being championed by JIFORM with over 250 journalists across the continents focusing on migration reportage with Headquarters in Lagos was to bring to fore advocacy against irregular migration and human trafficking especially the irritating Kafala system enslaving thousands of African women in the Middle East and Arabian nations while also echoing the need for safe and regular migration.

In its quest to enhance media capacity, a glossary of migration terminologies produced by JIFORM would be distributed to over 10,000 media houses and journalists across the world to be unveiled at the summit.

Other journalists drawn from the continent as members of the LOC were Daniel Lawson-Drackey (Togo), Sapieu Kallon (Sierra Leone), Durra Mohammed Mukhtar Omer (Sudan), Ms Nyoni(Zimbabwe) and Dare Olusan, the MD/CEO of Africa Porta Radio/TV, South Africa.

In addition, a Special Duty Committee was also announced comprising the Head of Ghana Immigration Public Affairs Unit, Superintendent MichaelAmoako-Atta, Dr Babatunde Tiamiyu of Pensioners FM, Nigeria, Bosede Funmilola Sodiq, the Special Adviser on Broadcast Media to the OyoState Governor, Nigeria; Alambo Datonye, the Controller News, Creek FM Radio Nigeria, Bayelsa; Wale Akodu of Alausa Alert Lagos and KofiNkansah of Kingdom FM, Ghana.

All the officers of JIFORM were directed by its President, Ajibola Abayomi to strengthen the LOC with their structures across Africa.

“All hands must be on the deck to raise the consciousness of our people, enhance the media capacity and bring the stakeholders on same page regarding the fight against irregular migration, human trafficking and enslavement of Africans on other soils in the name of migration.

“African leaders must reset governance to create more opportunities for citizens. The success of this summit is a test of capability on the part of all JIFORM members, therefore we must deploy our best arsenals to make it happen for the good of the continent” said Ajibola, the President, JIFORM.