Liberian Faces Trial in South Korea

– with 3 other Nigerians for ‘black money’ gone bad; Father appeals for help

Anthony Maxwell Buah, Jr., 25, is expected to face trial on charges, including ‘black money’ along with his three Nigerian friends in the South Korean City of Incheon, according to his father, Apostle Buah, Sr., who spoke to the Daily Observer at his home in New Georgia Estate, outside Monrovia.

The four men are held at the Incheon Detention Center near the capital Seoul, according to his baby mother, who is also in Incheon, South Korea.

Apostle Buah, Sr., said his son left Liberia for Ghana during the Ebola crisis in 2014, and was studying IT, but he later heard from his son from the South Korean city of Incheon, where he had been residing until news broke that he had been arrested and detained with some of his Nigerian friends.

“We used to talk, and he said he was planning to come home,” Apostle Buah, Sr., who said the situation is a serious embarrassment to him as a man of God told this newspaper.

The boy’s mother, Mrs. Buah, a market woman has not stopped crying and praying to God to have mercy on her son. “My wife’s continuous cry for her son is affecting the entire family,” distraught Buah said.

He said it would be a great relief if he could get the help he would during the trial, and maybe plead with the South Korean authorities for his son’s deportation to Liberia.

“It was a shock for me to hear that my son is arrested, and would be facing trial for black money,” Apostle Buah said. “Until his rights were seized, because of the crime, I used to speak to my son all the time, and I never had any idea if ‘black money’ was what my son was involved in.”

While not admitting that his son is guilty, he said without good legal representation, there could be difficulties ahead for his son and if for any reason he is convicted, his family could be devastated.

“I don’t know what may happen to my wife,” he said. Buah, Jr.’ is second of four children. The eldest sister is a pastor in Ghana. Apostle Buah, Sr., of the Devine Faith Ministry International in New Georgia, told the Daily Observer that special prayers are offered for his son at his church to plead with God to show the “little boy mercy.”

The Incheon Metropolitan City is located in northwestern South Korea, bordering Seoul and Gyeonggi to the east. It has a population of about 3 million people, making it South Korea’s third most populous city after Seoul and Busan. Incheon has attracted wealth seekers because large local companies and global enterprises have increasingly invested in the Incheon Free Economic Zone, including Samsung which chose Songdo International City as its new investment destination for its bio-industry.