Liberian Diplomat Commissions Learning Hut for Adolescent Girls

Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberian diplomat to the United Nations, has dedicated Gborkon Community’s Learning Hut for Adolescent girls in the Banjor Community, Lower Virginia, Montserrado County.

The Learning Hut, which was commissioned on Tuesday, December 23, 2020, will now allow adolescent girls to have a safe space to do their homework, learn social and leadership skills as well as increase their knowledge about sexual and gender-based violence.

This is one of Madam Nyanti’s major projects to help her community support mechanism, the Social Movement for Change (SM4C). The SM4C operates under the framework of the NGO that she founded, the “Development Brokers”.

The concept of the Learning Hut seeks to create a safe place for girls, thus reducing their exposure to rape and other forms of violence against women in impoverished and marginalized areas. Gborkon’s learning hub is the second to be opened in Lower Montserrado County in the last six months.

The first learning hut opened in July in Brewerville’s Rainbow Community. Each hut accommodates 30 adolescent girls, ages 10 to 19. The girls receive help in Reading, Math and Science, and psychosocial counselling in sexual and gender-based violence and other social problems.

Madam Beysolow Nyanti cut the ribbon to the Gborkon Community Learning hut during a ceremony attended by community leaders, youth, and residents.

The learning hubs, she said, are designed to promote girl’s education in post-conflict Liberia. She thanked Imam Aljahi Jaliebah, the Deemed Elder in Gborkon Community, for providing the land to build the learning hut.

“You took something that people usually kill each other for to gave it to your children, our daughters,” Madam Beysolow Nyanti said. “God bless you. All my goodwill would have been nothing without your support.”

The Learning Hut initiative is in response to the growing wave of rape cases in Liberia and the need to provide a safe space for adolescent girls.

“We need to take action to help our daughters,” Beysolow Nyanti said. “We need to give them a space where they can learn so that tomorrow they can contribute to the development of our country. We must work hard to help our children, especially the girls. If you educate the girl child, you educate the whole community.”

She urged citizens to get involved in their community development “because that is the only way to effect change.” She urged the parents to ensure that their children participate in the center’s activities. She shared that the experiences of the first learning hut in Rainbow Community showed the need for deeper engagement with the parents.

“You need to take ownership of this project,’’ Beysolow Nyanti said. “This learning hut is in response to what you requested for your community. I did not propose it to you and neither did I force it on you. You saw what we did in Rainbow Community and you requested the same. Now, let us work together for the betterment of our community.’’

In remarks, Imam Jaliebah thanked Madam Beysolow Nyanti and the SM4C for their intervention in the community. “Thank you, plenty, ma,’’ he said.

Eric Kiadii, project manager of the Learning Hut Initiative, said the project was successful because the community participated in the design and construction; and will be involved in the implementation. The adolescent girls who attended the event said they were excited to have a place for safety.

“We are happy, Gborkon is happy. Mrs. Nyanti, thank you,” Kiadii said.

Nine-year-old Fatumata Francis said she and her peers will take advantage of all the opportunities offered at the Learning Hut.

“On behalf of my fellow students, I want to say big thanks to Mrs. Sara Beysolow-Nyanti and members of her NGO for thinking about us girls in Gborkon Community,” Fatumata said. “I want to assure you that we will make good use of this learning opportunity so that we can become better citizens for our community and our country, Liberia.”

Madam Beysolow Nyanti, who lives in Brewerville, has embarked on a series of development projects in her community, Grand Cape Mount and Margibi Counties over the last five years. She started Development Brokers and its community implementing arm, the SM4C, in 2014 to change the outlook of impoverished communities around Montserrado County.

The learning hut is constructed jointly by the TDB/SM4C and the community. With funding from Madame Nyanti, TDB/SM4C provided the financial support for the construction; pays salaries to the female teacher and the social worker; and provides equipment for the learning hut as well as supplies for the 30 adolescent girls such as their notebooks and other needs.