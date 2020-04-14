Liberian Bankers Association Contributes to the Fight against Coronavirus

— Donates huge assorted items to NPHIL

In support of the government’s efforts to stem the spread of the Coronavirus that is claiming the lives of Liberians and others globally, the Liberian Bankers Association (LBA) has donated a huge consignment of food and non-food items to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

The LBA donation, which was done recently at the NPHIL office in Congo Town is intended to enhance the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic as well as provide much-needed support to health workers.

Led by its president, Mr. John B. S. Davies, III; LBA head of Secretariat, Mrs. Doren McIntosh and her assistant Ms. Sarah Lamie, donated 15 pieces of thermometers, 50 cartons of chlorox, 50 cartons of Pop soap, 20 cartons of alcohol, 100 bags of 25kg rice, 50 gallons of argo oil and five (5) cartons of gloves, respectively.

The LBA comprises of nine banking institutions including the Liberian Bank for Development and Investment, United Bank for Africa, Ecobank Liberia Limited, GN Bank, AccessBank, Global Bank, Guarantee Trust Bank, International Bank Liberia, Afriland Bank, as well as Central Bank of Liberia, among others.

Presenting the items on behalf of the LBA, Mr. Davies said the donation is intended to awaken the interest of everyone to join the government in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“Coronavirus has no cure and so it is the responsibility of all Liberians to join and support the fight against this deadly menace,” said LBDI president and chief executive officer, Mr. Davies.

He acknowledged the efforts of the government in containing the virus and called on all Liberians to help in whatever way they can.

“We know that each member of the financial institutions within the LBA is making efforts and small strive in their own capacity to lend a hand of support to the national government.”

“Again, it’s not so much of the magnitude we have provided, it is the gesture that is important. We know that in order to defeat this very difficult enemy (COVID-19) it requires all of us to bring our little drops of water and, in the final analysis, we will make a mighty ocean that can wash this virus away.

“So, on behalf of the Liberia Bankers Association, I like to present to you (Mr. Fallah) this token and in kind of these goods in the fight of the COVID-19,” he noted.

The Director General of the NPHIL, Dr. Mosoka Fallah, who received the donation on behalf of the government expressed gratitude to the bankers association for the kind gesture.

“We want to say thank you very much on behalf of H.E. President George M. Weah, who has taken this active leadership role in the fight and the Minister of Health, Dr. Jallah and all of the members of NPHIL,” he said when he received the items from officials of the LBA. “Though it is a long difficult road, we are having the assurance that Liberians are committing themselves to the fight.”