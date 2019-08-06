Liberia Women’s U-20 Depart for Gambia Int’l Friendlies

Liberia women’s U-20 team have left the country for two international friendly matches against The Gambia slated for August 6 and 9, 2019.

According to a release from the Liberia Football Association (LFA), a 29-person delegation left Monrovia on Monday, August 5 for Banjul, The Gambia to honor the invitation.

The delegation, according to LFA, is headed by its executive committee member, Joseph M. Kollie. Other includes Jodie Reid-Seton and journalist Edwin Boyd Dolo of Renaissance Communications Incorporated.

The rest include the newly-appointed technical staff made-up of head coach Robert Lartey, deputy coach Famatta Dean, goalkeeper coach Robertson Warner, administrative manager Gayduo Kennedy, medic Lydia Grant Boi and caretaker Constance Miama Bowman-Prempeh.

Following several weeks of training, medical and physical examinations, Coach Lartey along with his technical staff selected 20 players to form part of the delegation.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Lorpu C. Forkpah (World Girls), Tonia Nyemah (Senior Professionals) and Komassah Sumo (Hippo FC)

Defenders: Maria N. Flomo and Lucy Massaquoi (Blanco FC); Loretta Blessing Sackie (World Girls) and Francisca T. Howe (Earth Angels)

Midfielders: Winnie B. Dorbor, Agatha Nemene and Bendu Egg Kloty (Blanco FC); Success Gaye and Jennie Tisdell (Determine Girls); Hawa Kpan (World Girls) and Sylvia Payne (Earth Angels)

Strikers: Elizabeth Angel Tamba and Paulinho Agbotsu (Determine Girls); Miatta Haja Morris (Senior Professionals), Regina B. Nyanfore (Professional Sisters), Lucy Gbeh Kikeh (World Girls), Love N. T. Koffa (Blanco FC)