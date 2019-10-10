Liberia Win Chad 1-0

Liberia National Team, the Lone Star on Wednesday, October 9, 219, defeated Chad 1-0 in the 2021 African Cup of Nations preliminary round at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville before a record crowd of spectators, among them President George Weah and his entourage.

Lone Star’s head coach James Peter Butler, had a full house of 13 professional players invited for the match and some local-based players. Thanks to him for his best selection.

Prior to yesterday’s match, Butler faced a serious selection headache with the quality of players in his team with competition for places being very high.

The Englishman, of course, resulted to choosing two strikers from the list of four quality strikers invited for the match. The return leg is scheduled in a week from yesterday.

As part of motivational spirits for the players, President George Weah, a world soccer icon, meanwhile trained with the Lone Star team to the delight of the players and Liberia Football Association (LFA) officials.

President Weah trained with Liberia national team on Monday, October 7, 2019 in preparation of yesterday’s AFCON preliminary encounter with Chad.

Weah arrived for the afternoon practice session as Coach Peter Butler’s side was preparing for the Wednesday’ first leg match at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Pres. Weah, who wore the number 22, chatted with the players and gave coaching instructions during the training session.

In a related football development, Liberia Amputee National Team have been paired in a tough side in the semi-finals of the Amputee AFCON. They have been paired against world champions and hosts, Angola; a team that defeated Liberia 5-0 when the two teams met on match day 3.

Details of the games will come in our subsequent editions.