Liberia Under Pressure to Enact Comprehensive Anti-FGM Law

Equality Now, an international NGO with sub-chapter in Nairobi, Kenya, has joined local partners by calling on President George Weah, the Legislative Branch of government and all other government agencies to take urgent and necessary steps to enact and enforce a comprehensive law that would ban the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), or else impose tough penalties on violators.
Equality Now is a non-governmental organization (NGO) founded in 1992, whose purpose is to work for the protection and promotion of the human rights of women and girls around the world. The group provides an international framework for spreading awareness of issues and providing support to local grassroots groups working to address issues of concern to it. The organization lists its primary concerns as sexual violence, trafficking of women, female genital mutilation, and discrimination in law.
Last week the Legislative arm of the Liberian government backtracked on efforts to criminalize the much-talked-about FGM or female circumcision in the country by deleting sections from the proposed Domestic Violence Bill (2014) that had sought to outlaw the practice.
This, according to Equality, was a clear demonstration of the lack of political will necessary to drive efforts to end this human rights violation and to protect women and girls from the harm practice.
It accused the male-dominated, law making institution of showing the contemptuous attitude within which women and girls’ rights issues are held in Liberia.
The lawmakers have, however, contended that FGM does not fall in the domestic violence category because it does not occur in the home and, therefore, needs to be treated in a separate legislation.
“It is unfortunate that this is happening at a time when there are no other forms of legal relief through which the rights of girls and women can be upheld and perpetrators of FGM held liable, even though Liberia is bound by national, regional and international obligations to do so,” Equality Now said.
The organization reminds that ending harmful practices such as FGM and child marriage is a key component of the Sustainable Development Goals, which contains a specific target (5.3) that seeks to end this practice by 2030.
“This aspiration is further translated into state obligations as captured in international law and the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (the Maputo Protocol) to which Liberia has been a party since 2007.
“Liberia is also bound by the African Union Heads of State and Government Decision No. Assembly/AU/Dec.737 (XXXII), a continental initiative on Ending FGM, which calls on Member States to urgently enact and implement strong legislative frameworks to end FGM,” the group explains.
However, according to Equality, current measures put in place for the end of FGM have been far from sufficient. “Other than the ban that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf put in place in 2018 prohibiting FGM for one year, there is no law in Liberia that expressly criminalizes the practice.
“And while more than 50 percent of girls and women in the country have been mutilated (cut), no perpetrator has been prosecuted for inflicting FGM on girls and women. As a result, women and girls continue to face the risk of indiscriminately undergoing the practice and their lives put at risk,” the organization maintained.
“The government must also speak with one voice on this matter, publicly reject the practice and support educational outreach to relevant communities and local chiefs on the harms of FGM, women’s rights and health matters must be treated as a national priority.
“Lastly, 2019 and 2020 are significant years as they mark the 25th anniversary celebration and review of the International Conference on Population and Development program of Action and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action respectively.
Taking concrete steps to remove all legal and systemic barriers hindering women’s and girls’ full participation in society is critical.
On January 19, 2018, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf signed Executive Order #92 banning the practice of FGM for one year. The temporary ban however only covered girls below the age of 18, and imposed lenient penalties on those would violet to initiate anyone. Other than the temporary ban on FGM, there has never been any solid attempt at making the practice illegal in Liberia.
The few cases that have gone through the justice system have been covered under Section 242 of the Penal Code, which speaks to malicious and unlawful injuries towards another person by cutting off or otherwise depriving him/her of any of the members of his body, finding a person guilty of a felony. This is punishable by up to five years in prison.
FGM is heavily entrenched in the Liberian culture, dating back many centuries. Strong taboos make it one of the hardest countries to crack when it comes to tackling the practice.
And just like it is in many other nations that are notorious for FGM, no medical reasons have been cited as the basis for mutilating the genitals of girls and women. In fact all evidence pointing to the dangers and long term complications of FGM has largely been disregarded as perpetrators work doubly hard to ensure that girls transition to womanhood through the practice of FGM.
Do the international community and NGOs really care about African and black lives? Or is this another opportunity to point out how barbaric and backwards African cultures are? First it was female circumcision, but that wasn’t graphic enough. So it became female genital circumcision. That still didn’t get the desire effect, so it became female genital mutilation or FGM and voila, all the bells and alarms went off. Now every African country where this is practiced is under pressure do something and do it quick. Never mind that this practice is sacred and been part of these societies for millennia. Never mind that this rite is interwoven in the fabric of these societies. That entire communities, their culture and traditions could come crashing down. That there is a strong possibility that the young could no longer look up to their elders and societies with reverence. That the old might lose their purpose and position; that something this old, this integral could disappear as early as tomorrow. That old heros and matriarchs could become villains as early as tomorrow with a stroke of pen in Monrovia. For the record, I do not support the practice. But the lack of respect and utter disregard for civility and the complete lack of sensitivity by the international community and their NGOs is appalling and reprehensible. By demanding an immediate end to this practice and not only that, making it a criminal offense, for me is an eerie reminder of how the church and their missionaries criminalized almost every aspect of African culture on contact, built churches on sacred grounds, turned the youth against their elders, and stopped the generational transfer of culture knowledge and thereby decimating entire societies.
In all this talk about ending this initiation rite, I have yet to hear the GoL or the NGOs reaching out to the communities involved. Why aren’t they part of the discussion? With any respect and sensitivity, this is where the discussion should have started. And while we at it, let show some respect and sensitivity to these societies and the thousands of females who have already undergone this rite by taking this discussion out of the public domain. How would you feel, if you were a female who went through this initiation rite and felt proud that you that you did, only to find out, that your body was mutilated, that you were abused? And how is the GoL and their puppet masters NGOs plan on treating these ladies, who they now say were mutilated? That is a trauma, some training on how to live with that or some type of compensation must be in order.
To show how clueless and insensitive the international community is, they fail to realize that these senators and representatives they are pressuring to sign this law, some may have come out of these same secret societies, or at the very least, have close relatives who are affiliated. So by signing this law, bring them in conflict with their families, their traditional societies and may jeopardize their chance of reelection or even their lives.
Reach out to these communities respectfully and privately; get them involved without any time table or preconditions. And instead demanding an immediate end and criminalizing the practice, maybe it can be phased out. That is the respectful and sensitive thing to do instead of barking orders at a society and a practice that is older than your governments.
Mr. Baffeh! You said it all right on this very sensitive topic that need total involvement discussion amoung tribes that maintained this culture as their way of life. The Poro and sande society was in existence in Liberia even before the settlers or free men of colours came to Liberia. This is nothing new to our indigenous Liberians which, the practised had becomes culture and heritage to the people of Liberia. Despite the Poro and sande societies is being practice amoung few tribal groups in Liberia, it is culture identity to many tribes because there are lessons taught within the Poro and sande societies in Liberia. These NGO’s comes to Liberia and here they are telling us that, our culture and heritage are bad but they are upholding theirs. It’s ok for 2 men to become husband & wife or it is ok for 2 ladies to become husband and wife, or it is ok for men to pierce their ears and noses, it is ok for females to pierce their clitoris with pleasure but it is not ok for us to maintained our Poro and sande societies because they say so. They will demonized everything we ever start as progress only because they want it to start with them. What is the difference between the FGM and piercing the clitoris of the female? This is again our culture and tribal ways of life in Liberia.
Even the late William Tolbert went to the Poro society to gained his membership so this is how our heritage means more than anyone imagination and need some form of protection by our government from outsiders. Uhuru Kenyanta was once asked about the cultural way of life in Kenya regarding women that put big rings and ear rings through their noses in Kenya. He responded that, this is the people way of life in Kenya even before my father,Jomo Kenyanta was born and who am I to disrupt this tradition? I will protect it in every way I can because that’s Kenya tradition. We need leaders in Africa that will stand up to these type of nonsense from these NGO’s. We will never innovate anything if we don’t maintained our culture and traditional way of life despite the modern era. We need to hold on to our culture and keep on learning next man culture and this way, we will innovate and they will follow us. If we ever abandon our culture and follow them, we will always imitate them, meaning, we will never lead.
I hope this young administration presently in power can protect the Poro and sande societies that is Liberia primary culture. J. Ark