Liberia to Participate in 2020 SATUC World Cup

Liberia has been confirmed as one of the participating teams in the 2020 Sheikha Al Thani for Underprivileged Children (SATUC) World Cup for U-15 players slated for April in Tinzit, Morocco.

This follows after the tournament organizers posted on its social media page that Liberia will take part in the tournament with the support of ONE GOAL, an organization.

On November 2, 2019, Abdullah Ghazi, President of the Regional Council in Tiznit, Morocco and SATUC Chairperson Sheikha Al Thani announced that Tiznit Morocco will host 16 nations from around the world including the Syrian refugees participating in the 3rd edition of SATUC World Cup, from April 13 to 19, 2020, under the slogan “Morocco, the land of love and peace”. The protocol was signed on Saturday, November 02, 2019, at 11:00 am in Tiznit province.

Liberia participated in the competition for the first time in 2018 and finished as runners-up after losing 4-0 against Nigeria in the Final.

Under the slogan “Morocco, the land of love and peace” this year’s edition of the SATUC World Cup will provide a great opportunity to Tiznit and the Souss-Massa region to showcase the best part of Morocco can offer to national and international visitors.

This tournament, according to the organizers, has generated huge interest worldwide with 16 teams from 5 continents confirming their attendance.

Liberia is taking part in the tournament with support of ONE GOAL Foundation. A new breed of eight youthful players has been selected to represent Liberia at the tournament. The team will be led by former national team head coach Thomas Kojo and Emmett Glassco, who led team Liberia in the previous edition.