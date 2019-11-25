Liberia Signs Technical Corporation To Assist Export Fish To EU Market

The government of Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) and the Ministry of Commerce Friday November 22, 2019 signed a Technical Cooperation with the Ghana Standard Authority as a temporary arrangement for the certification and testing of Liberian Fish and Fish Product only, for export to the EU market.

At the same time, Liberia has sent two technicians from the Commerce Ministry to Brussels to undergo training for the REX Program (Register of Exporters) so that the REX program can be maintained and implemented in Liberia. These are set criteria prior to the commencement for direct export of fish and fish product from Liberia to the EU market.

According to a NaFAA Press Release, prior to this arrangement, the Legislature under the Weah led government signed unto the economic partnership agreement which is the framework for implementing the REX program which allows export to EU market on a zero% tariff basis. And, this is the first time that Liberia fish and fish product will be exported to the EU market under this program and it’s also a gateway for other Liberian products to hit the EU market.

In another development, Liberia through NaFAA for the first time, has Flagged Two Tuna Purse seiners of Sovereign Trade Services a Liberian registered company (industrial pelagic fishing vessels) on its domestic vessel registry and attracted investment to start operating by January 2020.