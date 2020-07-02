Liberia: Ruling Party Expels Jamima Wolokollie

Following her immediate dismissal by President George M. Weah on Tuesday, June 30, the National Executive Committee of the ruling Congress for Democratic Change ( CDC), pursuant to the outcome of its Grievance and Ethics Committee’s meeting submitted on 10 June 2020, has expelled Madam Jamima Wolokolie, former Deputy Commerce Minister for Small Business Administration, amid internal rifts.

The expulsion of Madam Wolokolie, according to the party, comes after an earlier action of suspension for fraud, extortion, corruption, and her role in a fake loan scheme.

“These allegations, despite the power of the evidence, were nonetheless carefully adjudicated and fairly tried consistently with best practice; which finds Madam Wolokollie GUILTY as CHARGED, and lacking moral worth to maintain membership with the CDC,” the statement from the ruling party said.

“The NEC’s endorsement of the Grievance and Ethics report expelling Madam Wolokollie’s membership mirrors the party’s sternness against unwholesome actions or utterances that taint the integrity of the Congress for Democratic Change.

“With justice now fully served, the party considers a complete closure to this hostile chapter, which has only strengthened the CDC’s resolve, unity, and unequivocal response against acts of lawlessness.”

At the same time, the leadership of the Congress for Democratic Change praised the President of Liberia, George Manneh Weah for the dismissal of Madam Wolokollie; calling the decision “timely and an important step reasserting his disapproval of improper conducts in the sphere of governance.” Wolokollie’s dismissal was announced on the Executive Mansion website on Tuesday.

According to the Executive Mansion, her dismissal was due to “actions incompatible” with her status as a senior government official. Of recent, Minister Wolokollie while on OK FM, a local radio station in Monrovia, called for the removal of Mr. Mulbah Morlu as chairman of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

According to her, Mr. Morlu, who made startling revelations about the improprieties of the President, does not deserve to be the chairman of the CDC. She accused the party chairman and the Mayor of Monrovia of tribalism, especially amid the pending senatorial election. She further accused Rep. Thomas Fallah who appears to be the forerunner in the CDC for the slot to contest the senatorial seat for Montserrado County of distributing motorcycles in the county as part of a scheme to deceive the poor people of the county.

Madam Wolokollie declared her intention to contest the senatorial seat for Montserrado County a fortnight ago, claiming she got the blessing of the party’s chairman to contest.

Madam Wolokollie professed to be a CDCian with a difference and has a better vision for the county.

In another interview on SKY FM in Monrovia, Madam Wolokollie expressed her disappointment in the manner in which the party has been conducting primaries, claiming that it has often been fraudulent.

She said: “This process has not been transparent from the side of the CDC and I stand by my words. But they will choose me because I am bringing out all the ills that have happened at the party. It is just right to do that. People in Liberia are known for not correcting the wrongs, so when something happens they will say just leave it. It is wrong and we must correct the wrong to move forward. But if we keep doing the same things over and over we are going to get the same results over and over.”