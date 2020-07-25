‘Liberia Not Functioning The Way It Should’

— says Nobel Peace Laureate Leymah Gbowee, questions President Weah’s leadership ability
Liberian Nobel Laureate and peace activist, Laymah R. Gbowee, has been known for years for her outspoken stance against corruption in government, as well as misplaced national priorities. When she was invited to serve as the 2019 National Orator for Liberia’s 172nd Independence Day celebration, she held back no punches and took no sides. In that speech, she cautioned Liberians of all political persuasions — and lack thereof — that we all had an inescapable responsibility to make Liberia work and move the country forward.
Barely a year since that speech, not much has changed, it seems. In a recent interview on OK FM in Monrovia, she criticized Liberian lawmakers for signing documents into law without performance of the required due diligence.
“Who signs documents, pass a bill, and then when the actual spending starts happening they go on social media to say we didn’t know that’s how this money business was going to be. Do they read at all?”
Although Gbowee did not name any lawmakers specifically, her comment comes a month after both houses of the Legislature signed into law a recast budget that contained US$25 million as government’s contribution toward a US$30 million for coronavirus food package without reading it.
Later, some of the lawmakers began criticizing the very document after it had been passed and disclosed that the US$30m for coronavirus, the food package was a loan.
“What we are going to get out of this particular thing,” she said. “Because nobody understands what the hell is happening. The executive is at loggerhead with the legislative and those in opposition…, and you know it says that a house divided against itself will never stand.”
Gbowee, who is not afraid to speak truth to power said Liberia is currently a dysfunctional country — and is not functioning the way it should — under President George Weah, who appears to be weak when it comes to showing leadership.
“We have a dysfunctional country. I’m sorry, and Liberia is not functioning the way she should function.” Gbowee said recently in an interview with OK FM.
According to Gbowee, there is a serious global pandemic happening, under which a civil society group just did a survey that reported that about 40 percent of health institutions in Liberia lack personal protective equipment (PPEs).
“It is God that is on the extra watch for Liberia because everyone here is just going by the mercy of God. There is no leadership. How many times have we heard the president’s voice during this coronavirus crisis?” she asked.
Gbowee argues that every citizen needs to hear from the head of the country because the leader’s “voice portrays the leadership, even if what he says will be written by someone else.”
“Where is that voice? During the Ebola crisis — and I’m not comparing good or bad — I’m just saying President Sirleaf was consistent in talking to the people. If you watch the global news… presidents and leaders are out there talking in different countries of the world.
“Where is President Weah’s voice? Leadership matters in these times, as the father needs to get up and show authority, the one that she says Liberians do not see,” Madam Gbowee added.
However, the number of confirmed cases of the virus is now far higher in the country than they were initially when Mr. Weah first declared the State of Emergency in early April, which had the country placed under lockdown.
As at Friday, July 24, Liberia had a total of 1,115 confirmed Coronavirus cases, 453 of which are still active. However, 631 cases have recovered, while 71 have died.
Every leader has his own style. If frequent press appearances by a precedent was solving problems, America would not have any problem and Liberia would not have had almost 5000 Ebola deaths.
Not precedent but president
Look Leymah Gbowee, you just shut that thing you call mouth. Do you think inheriting a post-war torn deteriorated economy is that easy as when you stripped your useless backside naked to be noticed?
You claim to be Nobel laureate or whatever. What do you know or have you done for your country as others who are Nobel laureates? Absolutely nothing?
You do not know a damn thing besides that social work course you attended, and then when your backside gets ready, you come on air to spew pupu from your backside you call mouth.
Your silly self claim to be extolling President Sirleaf now because she is not the President. When she was the President, your backside had nowhere to rub its smelly and useless self but on the very President Sirleaf, until she had to tell you to follow or get your empty ass out of the way.
Again, Do you think inheriting a post-war torn deteriorated economy is that easy as when you stripped your useless backside naked to be noticed?
Why you and your stupid government hit the fucking truth?
Madam Gbowee said the truth about this useless leadership called government and you are insulting her.
Fatou Massaquoi is not your name, and your abusive outbursts reflect one thing: YOUR UPBRINGING. You are a loudmouth political appointee at the Ministry of Information. It’s sad that you’d hide under the cover of internet technology and drag the noble Liberian/African name “Fatou” in the mud simply because you aren’t and you don’t want to be man enough to reveal your identity.
One simply has to cover his eyes with the cloak of ethnicity and partisanship to be unable to see that Liberia is not functioning as it should. Leymah refuses to be economical with the truth so as to appear to be politically correct. She is calling out the PARALYSIS & MALFUNCTIONING OF GOVERNANCE as seen in Liberia today. To counter her assertions, come forth and tell us how this current administration is stronger and is functioning better than past administrations. That’s what intelligent people do.
You and others who love the government are like the seasons; you come and go. Those of us who love the country are like the mountains, the rivers and the Pyramids; we stay through the ages, defying all odds.
Alston C. Armah, it is YOUR MOTHERŚ UPBRINGING to which you are referring, since of course, your paternity is in doubt! And you know it!
We have never ever stepped in the Liberian Ministry of Information, nor have we ever worked with such ministry.
Go to UNITAR and you will learn about my more than a quarter of century service therewith as a public international civil servant. We are an adult. And we choose whatever language we prefer for the given reason.
Fatou, you are quite right. This girl is a piece of mess. And she seems to be intellectually poor, and politically ignorant in terms of knowledge and experience. And this is made evident in this statement from her below:
“The executive is at loggerhead with the legislative and those in opposition…, and you know it says that a house divided against itself will never stand.”
Very stupid girl. In her idiocy and ignorance, she expects a political arena consisting of independents, opposition parties, a ruling coalition and a ruling party, opposition coalitions to be as some family re-union; when even WITHIN PARTIES OR COALITIONS the antagonistic politicking is generally so overwhelming to the zenith!
For Example, Sulunteh, a Vice Standard Bearer for a major political party out-crying political betrayal on the part of his party and coalition.
As far as I am concerned and as I said the last time, she Leymah is just a piece of shit smelling all over the place!
Whoo
Calm down Fatou Massaquoi. She’s talking about a national issue here and you are engaged in a personal attack, that’s counterproductive. Even if every leader has his or her own style of communication, the case with Liberia is different. When leadership is lacking, it has a devastating effect on people. Do you know why the USA has the highest confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world? Just take a look at the leadership led by President Donald Trump.
Don´t tell me about any calming down. No sound individual would say the foolish and stupid things the fool is saying about a government which inherited a deteriorated economy in a war-torn country, but is doing its best constructing roads throughout the country, providing free education for college and university students, and is keeping the peace and needed national stability in the absence of the UN Peace keeping Force or any international force! I do not have any business with meddling into the internal affairs of the USA or any country.
That stripper is not talking about any national issue here. Her ass must be thinking all of us Liberian women are pretenders and strippers like her. Again what that stripping ass Leymah has to show, but her stripping backside as compared with other female Nobel laureates? NOTHING!
She is simply a hypocritical pretender who is vain. And in her empty head and inferior complex is been used by political flunkies and those rejected at the polls.
Her immoral and ignorant self knows absolutely nothing about leadership but wants to deceive her stupid self publicly via such vain posturing that she has ideas about governance, simply because what she does in private (stripping her backside to the highest bidder), she did it in public and got more money than she usually got in private.
Take her to court and proff her wronged
Stop insulting this Madam .
This fucking government under George weah have failed us ok.
You plunged Liberians in to a deeper hardship and you don’t want to be told about the nonsense you have put us in.
You never insulted yet, wait you and Weah will be behind bar and be insulting …
James Brown Fatou is right! Lemah Gbowe deserves to be addressed the way it is for spewing the rubbish she did.
Ellen got all the money, all the international support,, $16 billion Dollars donor aid money. What did she do with all of that? Nothing!
But here is the case of a struggling economy in a pandemic, building roads, awarding free education to universities and colleges, yet lemah with her silly self will bleat foolishness and want her go free?
This lesbian stuck all behind Ellen selling her body for money, enjoying, how can she foolishly compared Liberia of then to now?
Does the country have the peace keepers that hauled in minions of US Dollars from the UN? Are the INGOs still working and aiding in the economy?
Lemah Gbowe is fronting for stupid Cummings and the rest of the losers who want to destabilize the country using Yeke and Dillion as undergrounds therefore she deserves to be addressed the way it is.
Did know that Lemah Gbowe is playing the new Ellen Johnson in Liberia?
She has headquartered in Ghana recruiting new rebels. That’s where the Cummings, Yeke Kulabah, Tiawon Gongloe, Dillon, Coasta, Alaric Tokpa and Kofi Woods, meet under her leadership to foment strategies to destabilize the country.
But it will catch up with them and may they fall their swords!
Miss Fatou Massaquoi,
You are right! Weah is doing his best. Roads are being built while Weah’s critics complain. Are Weah’s critics being hilarious?
Covid-19 will definitely slow things down in Liberia. That’s too bad! In any case, Liberia will be okay. Like his critics, I want the very best for Liberia too. But one thing that Weah’s critics fail to comprehend is that when Weah came to power, the Treasury of Liberia wasn’t as good as it was during the Ellen Johnson years. If there’s no money, what can anyone do?
The lawmakers are making huge sums of undeserved money every year. But our public schools are short on desks, textbooks and enough space. Strangely, no one blames the legislators.
Who is Weah that cannot be told the truth, Ellen left the domestic debt at 789 million today under less then three years this president has risen it to 1.5 billion and u want ppl to say hosanna in the highest ..This is the worst president ever he is not fit to even be wheel barrow association president .What president prioritize road over health? Why should a president built more hospitals when the existing ones are running out of medication?? Poor managerial skills
Emmanuel,
It’s a shame if President Johnson-Sirleaf passed on a debt of 789 million to her successor. Frankly, there’s nothing there to be proud of. Yet in your condemnation of Weah, you seem to suggest that 1.5 billion dollars is worth looking at as opposed to a debt of 789 million dollars.
I don’t know where your figures have been obtained. But for purposes of this discussion, let’s just assume that you are right.
Question:
Have you forgotten to subtract 1.5 billion dollars from 789 million dollars?
If you multiply 789 × 2, you will get $1.578b. Given this scenario, Weah did not cause the national debt to rise to $1.5b. You can make the case that under him, the debt has risen.
Let’s consider some factors:
If President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf paid bills and all civil servant employees by borrowing money from foreign sources, the 789 million bucks you’ve mentioned, had to go up. Why? Because when money is borrowed, interest is involved.
Comrade Emmanuel, you have a right to criticize Weah and anyone. However, the truth must be told. Unfortunately, some critics of Weah are so badly disgusted with him that there’s no room in their hearts to compromise.
Do you think I am proud to see Liberia in the dungeon?
Do you think I like to see a dirty city in Liberia?
Are you happy to see our public schools operate without sufficient textbooks for students?
Do you think it makes sense for Liberia’s legislators to earn $15,000 to $16,000 per month?
Conclusion:
I don’t mind if Weah is criticized. I do mind when he is being unfairly criticized. Nine times out of ten, Weah is unfairly criticized.
In my view, a single person (in this case, the president) should not be held accountable for the decadence of the country. I strongly believe that the legislators’ incomes must be cut in half! In the real sense of the word, the Liberian lawmakers are not positive role models.