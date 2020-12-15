Liberia Moves One Step Closer to Defining Its Tourism Brand Identity

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), a joint agency of the World Trade Organization and the United Nations, held its second tourism branding and marketing workshop with a cross-section of Liberia’s tourism stakeholders.

Participants, online via zoom and in-person at the Cape Hotel in Mamba Point, held a full day of discussions on Liberia’s tourism brand identity, which once created, will represent the Country’s comprehensive tourism offerings and value to the global and domestic visitor markets.

Dr. Mike Fabricious, International Tourism Consultant for the ITC and the facilitator for the workshop presented on, the definition of a destination brand and implications for Liberia; Differentiating Liberia from competitors, and the characteristics and essence of the Liberia tourism brand.

“These engagements will guide a branding and marketing strategy and action plan for the Liberian tourism sector. We will also formulate guidelines and mechanism for sustainable tourism governance and management in coastal areas, focusing on Robertsport as a surf tourism destination,” said Dr. Fabricius.

Participants in breakout sessions had in-depth and passionate discussions around what defined Liberia and would best competitively sell Liberia from colors, promises around visitors’ experiences, symbols to the Country’s uniqueness. The goal is to present Liberia in the coming weeks with its official first-ever logo and slogan that will represent the Country in all its tourism marketing and promotions.

What makes this unique is the collaboration and cooperation between government, private sector, media, NGOs and the diplomatic missions towards the development of the country’s brand identity. The workshop was supported by the International Trade Centre (ITC) and United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) under the Liberia Tourism Development project funded by the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF).

The Liberia Tourism Development project emanates from the National Export Strategy on Tourism 2016-2020 and responds to the implementation of the Strategy. It has an objective of developing the tourism sector offerings by: a) improving the policy environment and institutional capacity; b) developing new tourism destinations around surfing and other historical and natural attractions; and c) undertaking targeted promotion and advocacy campaigns to promote tourism to international, regional and domestic markets. Specifically, the project aims at: a) establishing a tourism information booth at the Monrovia Roberts International Airport, b) developing tourist reception facilities at the Robertsport beach-front, the Providence Island and the Marshall Island; and c) developing a tourism marketing strategy and a tourism brand identity for Liberia, focusing on Robertsport as a surf tourism destination.

The project is implemented by the International Trade Centre in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism; and the United Nations World Tourism Organization. It is funded by the Enhanced Integrated Framework Programme.