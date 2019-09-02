Liberia, Japan Commit to Strengthening Relations

The governments of Liberia and Japan have agreed to strengthen cooperation and international relations as well as committing to infrastructural development, an Executive Mansion release has said.

According to the release, leaders of the two countries made the commitment during a bilateral meeting held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Aegean Inter Continental Yokohama Grand in the City of Yokohama, Japan.

President Weah described Japan as a “true partner to African development,” with Liberia being no exception.

“Liberia is a testimony of the many development initiatives being undertaken by the Government and people of Japan,” Weah said.

The President named grant for the reconstruction and expansion of the Somalia Drive Road in Monrovia, now referred to as the “Japan Freeway,” food aid to Liberia, grant for the procurement and installation of a 10 megawatt generator to support the expansion of electricity in Monrovia and its environs as well as grant for the construction of the Liberia-Japanese Friendship Maternity Hospital at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

He also mentioned training opportunities granted to more than two hundred Liberians to pursue specialized studies at various Japanese colleges and universities, deployment of more than 170 young Japanese volunteers to Liberia under the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteer Program; provision of technical assistance in the areas of Science, Math, Agriculture, Auto Maintenance and Maternal Health Care.

Weah, flanked by his sector ministers and heads of entities implementing Japanese funded programs, expressed gratitude to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and thanked Japan for the support to Liberia.

President Weah availed his flagship program for Liberia’s development and stability – the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

“My government through the PAPD hopes to build more capable and trusted state institutions that will lead to a stable, resilient, and inclusive nation embracing its heritage and its unique African identity,” he said.

This, President Weah believes, will also provide greater income security to additional one million Liberians and reduce absolute poverty by 23 percent across five out of six regions — through sustained and inclusive economic growth, which is driven by scaled-up investments in agriculture, infrastructure, human resource development, and in social protection.

He then extended an invitation to the Japanese Premier to visit Liberia, to see the work being done by his government.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who thanked President Weah for attending the TICAD 7, accepted his request to visit Liberia.

Prime Minister Abe pledged and committed Japan’s support to both the human and infrastructure development of Liberia, making a specific commitment to Liberia’s fisheries, health and education sectors.