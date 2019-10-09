Liberia Hosts First Tsingtao Beer Festival in December

Wilson T. Nyanneh, Chief Executive Officer of Nyanneh Company Inc., the sole importer of the popular Tsingtao beer in Liberia, has disclosed that his company has begun preparation for the country’s first-ever beer festival.

The goal of the festival, according to Nyanneh, is to improve the country’s tourism industry and add the required foreign exchange to the country’s struggling economy.

Nyanneh added that the Tsingtao Beer Festival will bring 150 foreign guests, including executives from Tsingtao headquarters in China and its distributors across the world.

“The festival is for four days (December 19-22, 2019), at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex, and will promote a carnival atmosphere with maximum entertainment for beer lovers, as well as responsible drinking. We are working to make sure that the activities of this festival focus on showcasing Liberian culture and lifestyle in a positive atmosphere with massive entertainment and other fun activities.

“Other benefit of this festival is to let our foreign guests know that Liberia is safe and ready for business and to attract investment in the country’s tourism sector,” Mr Nyanneh said. “Aside from the beer, there will be food vendors with vegan and vegetarian options, non-alcoholic soft drinks and juices, and games.”

Meanwhile, the young Liberian business executive has disclosed that Tsingtao, a partly state-owned company, chose Liberia to host the Tsingtao Beer festival under the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a global strategy adopted by the Chinese government, involving infrastructural development and investment in 152 countries and international organizations in Asia, Africa, Europe the Middle East and the Americas.

“Liberia is one of the important markets in the Belt and Road and, for this reason, the country was selected by the government of the People’s Republic of China. Sidelines activities of the festival will include a mini-marathon and an investment conference at Monrovia City Hall, an outdoor banquet at RLJ resort, band performances, as well as local and international performing artists and disc jockeys,” Nyanneh added.