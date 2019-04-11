Liberia Has Spiritual Problem, Needs Spiritual Care

Ahead of the International Prayer Summit to be held in the United States of America, the president of the National Christian Council of Liberia (NCCL), Bishop Rudolph Marsh, said Liberia’s problem over the years has been spiritual, as such it must be taken care of spiritually.

He made the pronouncement ahead of the International Prayer Summit, which is slated for June 29-30th 2019, at the Lutheran Church of the Master in the Brooklyn Center Area, MN USA, where Liberia, Israel and the United States of America are to participate.

Bishop Marsh frowned on the way in which the country is moving said, even though, he has observed some developments, pointing out the pavement of community roads network which he said is commendable, but the atmosphere is glaring with death, hardship, struggle, hatred, jealousy, evil deeds above all corruption civil altars, confusion as well as false promises.

“In spite of these developments, NCCL call for Christian and churches to be proactive in order to foster the reconciliation between and its people.” The NCCL in the wake of these developments has launched a 3day prayer rally to change the atmosphere over the country, the prayer rally which began on Wednesday, April 10, is expected to end this Friday, April 12, 2019.

“It is about time that politics be silent, adding that Liberia is what matter and the people interest is paramount, reconciliation must begin,” he stressed.

He described the pending International Prayer Summit as cardinal to sustaining the peace of Liberia saying, “Liberia is God’s focus nation, therefore let the country rise from her present degradation and be at peace with each other let suffering of the people end,” he noted.

He said it is of no doubt that at the end of the summit Liberia spiritual problem will be solved and the nation will reap God’s blessings that eyes have not seen and heard.

According to him, the summit is a mandate intended to cement the spiritual relationship between the three nations, something which he said is important that the three leaders meet, pray and discuss fundamental issues that will restore their spiritual and political heritage.

At the summit, it is also expected that the following issues be highlighted; the fundamental spiritual heritage, dual citizenship, agriculture, education and the relationship among the three nations, something which bishop Marsh said is going to help Liberia fight against corruption.

Bishop Marsh told reporters recently, during a press conference held at the Free Pentecostal Global Mission Church in Sinkor, that the Liberia branch plan to host the second International Prayer Summit for Gods’ three destined and covenanted nations (America, Israel, and Liberia) so that they can restore to normality.

“It is essential that Liberia delegation be present at the great historical event,” Bishop Marsh stressed. The summit according to him, is been organized by the NCCL in collaboration with the International End time Revival Ministries (IERM), the Liberia Ministers Association based in America, the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem and its USA branch, the Liberia Council of Churches, Faith and Justice Network and the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem.

He also informed journalists that official invitation has been extended to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the Prime Minister of Israel and the President of Liberia, George M. Weah for their fullest participation.

“We shall have three keynote speakers from Israel, America, and Liberia,” he said. The NCCL president also announced that during the summit awards will be given to institutions and individuals from the three countries. The summit is been carryout to rebuild the foundation of the three nations.

Ahead of the summit the leadership of the NCCL and other collaborating partners are expected to meet with President George M. Weah for his full participation and support to the Liberia delegation.

It may be recalled on July 6, 2018, the 1st International Prayer Summit was held in Liberia where a special statement was read by the Christian community in Liberia through the NCCL that addressed some spiritual and national issues in the three nations. This year’s summit seems more critical to the growth and development of Liberia, as such there is a need for urgent attention to be drawn for the successful conduct of the event.