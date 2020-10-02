Liberia Gets US$9.5 M for Climate Resilience

The Adaptation Fund Board (AFB) has approved US$9,592,082 for the implementation of Liberia’s proposal to build climate resilience in the cocoa and rice sectors in the West Africa Country. The fund was approved on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The Adaptation Fund is an International Fund that finances projects and programs aimed at helping developing countries to adapt to the harmful effects of climate change.

It is set up under the Kyoto Protocol of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The “Building Climate Resilience in Liberia’s Cocoa and Rice Sectors” Project, which was advanced by the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) and approved Wednesday by the Adaptation Fund aims to address key climate vulnerabilities in agriculture and water resources management in the rice and cocoa value chain, and hence contribute to immediate and longer-term development and resilience needs of poor vulnerable smallholder farmers in Liberia.

According to a release from EPA, the project was done in three components including climate-proofed agricultural production and post-harvest combined with livelihood diversification, climate resilient rural transportation and water infrastructure, and institutional capacity building and policy engagement.

The board has also requested the secretariat to draft an agreement with IFAD as the multilateral implementing entity for the project.

EPA Acting Executive Director, Hon. Randall M. Dobayou has lauded the Adaptation Fund Board for the approval of the Building Climate Resilience in Liberia’s Cocoa and Rice Sectors Project.

Dobayou is hopeful that the US$9,592,082 will bring some relief in the agricultural sector amidst the impacts of climate change, which are negatively affecting the sector. It is also expected that with this fund those farming activities that will help to reduce forest degradation that influence climate change will be addressed and farmers will adapt to a new way of farming as would be suggested by climate change experts.