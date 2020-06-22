Liberia Elected Member of UN Committee for Program and Coordination

— Begins three-year mandate Liberia

Liberia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. has said that the Sixtieth – 60th Session of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination is historic for the Republic of Liberia; with the participation of Liberia as a new Member to the Committee, having been elected for three years; beginning 2020 to December 31, 2022.

Ambassador Kemayah spoke when he addressed the Sixtieth – 60th Session of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination at its official opening early this June. The Sixtieth – 60th Session of the Committee which started on June 8, 2020, will end on July 2, 2020. Ambassador Kemayah said: “As you are aware, Mr. Chair, this occasion marking the opening of the Sixtieth – 60th Session of the Committee for Programme and Coordination of the United Nations is historic for us; as Liberia is participating in its capacity as a Member of the UN Committee for Programme and Coordination; and more importantly; the first session for Liberia mandate for Three (3) years as a Member; which runs from now to December 31, 2022.”

“In this premise, you can count on our support in the discharge of your laudable responsibility as we together endeavor to contribute to the organization of the work of the committee in ways that add value and success,” he added.

At the 36th Plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Republic of Liberia was elected as a Member of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination for a Tenure of Three (3) years, which begins this 2020, and ends on December 31, 2022.

The case, representation, candidature, and election of Liberia as a Member of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination was championed by Ambassador Kemayah, and done under his direct leadership as Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations pursuant to the Vision and Mandate of George Manneh Weah.

Ambassador Kemayah expressed delight that Liberia’s election on the Committee is Country Specific and absolutely not individual representation bound; stressing that: any Liberian desired by the Government of Liberia at any point in time can represent the Country on this Committee.

Members of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination, include the United States of America, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Russian Federation, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal, India, Brazil, Argentina, Botswana, Ethiopia, Bulgaria, Cameroon among others. The Committee has a total Membership of 31.

Speaking at the official opening of the Sixtieth – 60th Session of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination of the United Nations, which runs from June 8, 2020, to July 8, 2020, Ambassador Kemayah on behalf of President George Manneh Weah, the Government and People of Liberia extended thanks and appreciation to the United Nations General Assembly for the election of Liberia as a Member of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination for Three – 3 years – from 2020 to December 31, 2022.

Ambassador Kemayah joined others in extending warmest congratulations to His Excellency Ambassador Georgi Panayotov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Bulgaria on his election as Chair of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination. Ambassador Kemayah also extended warm congratulations to the out-going Chair, his dear friend and brother, Mr. Collen V. Kelapile, the Permanent Representative of Botswana for a job very well done, and certainly hope that all can leverage the experience of Ambassador Kelapile in conducting the affairs of the Committee.

Ambassador Kemayah welcomed the election of the other officers to serve on the Committee, as well as the Adoption of the Agenda and Organization of work.

Stressed Ambassador Kemayah: “We welcome the election of the other officers to serve on the Committee, as well as the Adoption of the Agenda and Organization of work. I trust we will not only strive to reach consensus and understanding but also ensure that we remain constructively engaged to ensure the best of outcomes in the work of the Committee. The Agenda borders on issues that are of immense relevance to Liberia; hence, I want to assure you of my Delegations preparedness to engage constructively and actively in discussions of the agenda items during this session”.

As it relates to the mandate of the United Nations Committee for Programme and Coordination, this Committee examines the totality of the United Nations Secretary-General’s work program, giving particular attention to program changes arising out of decisions; either adopted by intergovernmental organs and conferences or suggested by the United Nations Secretary-General.

The full Terms of Reference as approved by the United Nations General Assembly in the United Nations Economic and Social Council Resolution ECOSOC Resolution 2008 (LX) (1976) broadly includes assessing the results achieved from current activities, assessing the continuing validity of legislative decisions of more than five years’ standing, assessing the effectiveness of coordination with other units of the United Nations Secretariat and Members of the United Nations Family, recommending an order of priorities among United Nations Programmes as defined in the strategic framework, giving guidance to the United Nations Secretariat on program design by interpreting legislative intent so as to assist it in translating legislation into programs and making recommendations with respect to work programs proposed by the Secretariat to give effect to the legislative intent of the relevant policy-making organs, taking into account the need to avoid overlapping and duplication.