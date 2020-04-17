Liberia Discharges 3 COVID-19 Recoveries

The government of Liberia in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute on Thursday, April 16, 2020, disclosed that they are set to discharge three COVID-19 recoveries on Friday, April 17.

Dr. Francis Kateh, Chief Medical officer of Liberia, told reporters that three persons will be discharged, taking the list of Liberia’s recoveries to seven as of Friday.

He, however, confirmed 73 COVID-19 cases in Liberia disclosing that Grand Kru County has confirmed its first case with contact tracing now the order of the Day in that South Eastern County.

Dr. Kateh said out of the three new recoveries, one is from the index case and that the three are being discharged from the 14th Military Hospital.

He was able to inform reporters that the number of cases now under treatment currently includes 12 children, 9 confirmed and a pregnant woman who is under observation.

“With children and pregnant women are clear indications that the virus has no borders and that we are prepared or committed to containing it,” Dr. Kateh told reporters.

He said case investigation is very cardinal, which is the reason why they are taking it seriously to ensure that the country gets rid of COVID-19; noting that they have tested 633 specimens and are still working to stop the further spread.

Currently, since the outbreak, Liberia has gone one month one day with six confirmed deaths and 73 cases and four recoveries so far.

Liberia’s Minister of Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, has warned Liberians and residents in the Country not to take the deadly COVID-19 for granted.

She warned that the constant violation of the social distancing protocol, which has been observed over the period, will create more harm.

“it is worrisome to see people in a huge gathering at banks, market places and many others at their detriment. The virus likes people who like people as well,” Dr. Jallah stressed.

She admonished the public not to do self-medication at home if they feel ill or symptoms of COVID-19, but rather proceed to the Samuel Kanyan Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville for sample collection.

Giving the public a vivid picture of the COVID-19 virus, Dr. Jallah named some of the symptoms as bad taste, fever, tiredness, sore throat and difficulty in breathing.

Dr. Jallah called on those who have completed the testing but are yet to receive their results to isolate themselves in order to help stop the further spread of the virus and to save themselves as well.

She disclosed that five dead bodies have been proven and tested positive of the COVID-19 but more of the dead bodies are not COVID-19 as may be speculated.

Dr. Jallah said the government has a bigger dead body management team to help ensure the timely response to the situation unlike in the past.

She said they have plans to address the payment of health care workers as financial documentation processes are ongoing. She also called on every citizen and resident of Liberia to follow all the preventive measures in order to win the battle against the COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jallah additionally told journalists that more call centers have now being set up to respond to people in a timely manner but quickly warned people not to misuse the emergency lines.