Liberia COVID-19 Cases Increase Again, As Death Overtakes Recovery

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Liberia has jumped from 37 to 48, as 11 new cases were on Saturday recorded, health authorities said.

Currently the country’s COVID-19 death has increased to five with a stable recovery rate of 3.

Accordingly, one of the confirmed cases was imported while 47 were locally transmitted and that six of the indigenous cases have no epidemiological linkage to the index case.

Not all the identified contacts have been reached. Health Authorities have asked contacted persons to undergo self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

The sudden increase in COVID-19 Case comes two days after Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Minister of Health, issued a warning that the situation may worsen if Liberians continue to disregard the government’s COVID-19 preventive health measures.

“Despite the increase in the number of cases of the country’s coronavirus, people are still flouting the rules and holding public gatherings in Monrovia and its environs. This is wrong and doesn’t mean well for the country,” Min. Jallah said. “The only way we will defeat the virus and keep things under control is when people abide by the rules and the preventive measures,” she added.

The Health Minister’s concerns and warning followed President George Weah’s pronouncement earlier of a State of Emergency that would see all Liberians except essential workers remaining home to contain the spread of the virus.

“My fellow Liberians, although our health team is working assiduously to complete the testing of scores of contacts, let us recognize that the COVID-19 virus has now entered a new phase in our country as we move from protection to containment. The dynamics of our management of the disease have been significantly changed. There will be required additional strong measures to delay the spreading of this highly infectious virus and keep our public safety,” President Weah said on Wednesday when he announced the state of emergency.

Essential workers include: health workers, security personnel and workers in the food and telecommunications industries. State security office will enforce the State of Emergency, which began April 10 at 11:59.

Although Health Authorities are tight-lipped on the location of the new cases, Nimba, Sinkor, Airfield, Matadi, Bardnersville, Brewerville, Duport Road, GSA Road, Logan Town, and Mamba Point have all reported cases. Other areas that have cases include New Georgia, Old Road, Red Light, Rehab, West Point, ELWA and Vai Town.

COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in December and has spread to over 200 countries and territories, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, there are 1,675,257 confirmed cases and 101,484 deaths from the coronavirus and over 223,000 recoveries worldwide.