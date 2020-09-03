Liberia: Coach Butler’s Contract Extended

Liberia national team head coach, Peter James Butler, has had his contract extended for one year, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has disclosed.

The disclosure was made by LFA president Mustapha Raji on August 25, 2020, at a press conference.

Raji said the decision was reached following a review by the technical committee and subsequent consultations with the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The deal, expected to be finalized soon, will see the 54-year-old remain in charge of the senior national team until 2021.

Butler took on the role in August 2019, with a mandate to qualify the Lone Star to the Cameroon 2021 Nations Cup and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Unfortunately, Butler failed one of his mandates; that is to qualify Liberia for the 2021 AFCON after he lost 1-0 to Chad at the Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya in N’Djamena on Sunday, October 13, 2019, and eventually lost 5-4 on spot-kicks.

Prior to his exit from the AFCON, Butler guided the Lone Star to the Second Round of the Qatar 2022 qualifiers after a 3-2 aggregate win against Sierra Leone.

He has recorded two wins, one draw one and three losses including competitive games and friendly matches since taking over.

Liberia is expected to return to competitive football in May 2021 when the continental qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers resumes.