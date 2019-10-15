Liberia Bow Out of 2021 AFCON Qualifiers in Preliminaries

…As Amputees Lone Star Win 3rd Place

It was a boring and disappointing weekend for Liberians after the national football team bowed out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Liberia lost 1-0 to Chad at the Stade Omnisports Idriss Mahamat Ouya in in N’Djamena on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Coach Peter Butler made a single change in his starting lineup by replacing Mo Sangare with Sweden-based Peter Wilson, who got his first start in a 4-3-3 formation.

Liberia went into Sunday’s match with a goal ahead from the first leg, and only needed a draw to qualify for the group stage of the qualification, but did not utilize the opportunity when the full 90 minutes slipped away.

Chad’s Captain Ezechiel N’Douassel, properly capitalized on a loose ball by converting it to a goal in the 54th minute, leveling the aggregate at 1-1.

The lone goal came after Liberia’s Captain Sam Johnson was shown a red card for a second bookable offense.

The one goal remained the score line, resulting to post match spot kicks, but Liberia lost 5-4.

Midfielder Sylvanus Nimely, defender Jeremy Saygbe, and midfielder Allen Njie scored their kicks, while Kpah Sherman, who scored the lone goal for Liberia in the First leg, missed the fourth; Oscar Murphy Dorley scored the fifth and defender Eugene Swen missed the sixth.

The result means Liberia will have no role to play at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Chad progressed to Group A of the qualifiers, and will face Namibia, Mali and Guinea to battle for a spot at the 2021 AFCON.

Liberia’s exit means coach Peter Butler has failed one of his mandates, which the LFA gave him; that is to qualify the team for the 2021 AFCON.