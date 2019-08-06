Liberia Booted out of CHAN 2020 Qualifiers

It was another disappointing weekend (Saturday, August 3) for Liberia football after the national football team compressing local-based players when they were knocked out of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers by Senegal.

The 2020 CHAN qualifiers is a men’s football competition, which decides the participating teams of the 2020 African Nations Championship. Only national team players, who are playing in their country’s own domestic league are eligible to compete in the tournament.

The local-based Lone Star conceded a 3-0 defeat at the legs of Senegalese in the return-leg after a 1-0 victory in the First-leg at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia.

Lone Star Deputy Coach Sam Chebli, who is standing on the touch due to the suspension of the Head Coach Thomas Kojo, made three changes in his team’s starting lineup by introducing forward Sam Jackson, midfielder Abdulai Yaya Bility and defender Kermoh Kamara, replacing Farsedu Logan, Isaac Popo and injured Dirkir Glay respectively.

With just a draw needed to progress to the Second Round of the competition, the Lone Star survived in the first 45 that ended goalless despite the Senegalese dominance.

Lone Star could not put out a better performance as they struggled to possess the ball or make attempts on goal, resulting to a displeasing performance in the first half.

Senegal, on the other hand, maintained their dominance and finally broke the deadlock in the 49th minute through Jean Diouf’s left-foot strike. Things became worst for the Lone Star after striker Christopher Jackson and right-back Nuwoe Johnson had to be replaced due to injury.

Senegal later made it 2-0 in the 78th minute when Ousseynou Niang, included his name on the scoresheet. This was followed by second half substitute Abdoulaye Ba’s free kick that easily beat goalkeeper Prince Wlame 81st minute to close things up.

The result means Liberia will have no role to play in the 2020 CHAN competition. Prior to the match, Liberia Football Association president, Mustapha Raji disclosed the Head coach Thomas was given a mandate to qualify the team for the 2020 CHAN competition or be relief off his post. Since the Lone Star defeat, LFA is yet to publish a statement regarding the status of Coach Kojo.