Liberia Athletics Federation Holds 61st General Assembly

The Liberia Athletics Federation (LAF) will on Saturday, November 30, 2010 hold its 61st General Assembly (Congress) at the Liberia National Olympic Committee (LNOC) headquarters on Randall Street, Monrovia at 10:00 a.m.

About 25 delegates are expected to attend the 2019 LAF Congress to deliberate for the promotion and development of athletics.

Saturday’s gathering will contain a special message from LAF President Mulbah Zaza, the reading and adoption of the 2018 Congress minutes, financial and activity reports.

Also, Saturday’s Congress will include the revision and adoption of the proposed 2020 Budget, revision and adoption of the 2020 Calendar of Events (activities) and resolution respectively.

According to the year under review (2019), amidst the challenges of the lack of support from the government, and the business communities; the LAF still sorted different avenues to ensure programs are executed timely and fruitfully.

The LAF had two training camps in Liberia with 20 athletes and in the USA with 12 athletes.

Mr. Zaza attended Region II Congress on January 12, 2019 in Lomé, Togo. He also attended the CAA Congress in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast from April 15-17, 2019, as well as 2019 IAAF Congress in Doha, Qatar from September 25–26.

The LAF held five local competitions without government support; the National Time Trial, Inter Schools Championships, the National Open Time Trial, Buchanan 10,000 Run Race, the National Club Championship and the Kids Athletics Competition.

Furthermore, the LAF was able to participate in five international tournaments without government support, including the Boxing Day Tournament in Sierra Leone. Liberia clinched two bronze medals, two silver medals and one gold medal.

Liberia participated in the Africa U-18 and U-20 Games in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, as well as in the ECOWAS U-20 and Senior Championship in Niamey, Niger.

The country was also represented at the All African Games in Rabat, Morocco, the World Senior Championships in Doha, Qatar and the 2019 Belt and Road Tournament in Chonqginq, China.