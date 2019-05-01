Liberia and Jordan Strengthen Military to Military Cooperation

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Major/General Prince C. Johnson III, as head of a Liberian security delegation, recently arrived in the Jordanian capital Amman, and subsequently held discussions with his Jordanian counterpart, Lieutenant/General Mahmoud Freihat, a release from the Ministry of Defense has said.

Lt/Gen. Freihat is also the chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff of the Jordanian Military.

According to the release, the two military top brass seek to strengthen cooperation between Liberia and Jordan. As such, their discussions centered on Jordan’s possible assistance to the Liberian troops serving in the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the troubled West African nation, Mali.

Maj/Gen. Johnson said his visit to Jordan was also geared towards exploring the Jordanian Defense Industry (Logistics-equipment) to support the Liberian Military in building its capacity, while on the UN Peacekeeping mission in Mali.

During the meeting, Johnson and Freihat discussed the latest regional and international developments concerning the security sector, as well as prospects of military cooperation, and coordination on issues of mutual concern to both the countries’ armed forces.

Maj/Gen. Johnson described his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart as fruitful and expressed the hope that it will further strengthen relations between the two military institutions.

He also hailed the roles played by the Jordanian Army and Police officers that were assigned as part of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) from 2003 to 2016, which led to the nearly 16 years of peace that Liberians are now enjoying, adding, “Jordan has always been there for us even during our darkest days of our country’s civil war.”

As part of the peacekeeping mission in Liberia, the Jordanian Military Observers formed Police and Level II Hospital, run under the auspices of UNMIL.

It can be recalled that the AFL, which began its restructuring process in 2006 following the end of the Liberian civil crisis, deployed the first platoon size of military personnel on June 23, 2013, to Mali as part of the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. The aim was to restore peace to that troubled West African Country following the outbreak of civil war.