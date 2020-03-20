Liberia: 3rd COVID-19 Case Confirmed

The Government of Liberia informs the general public that a third person has tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. The new case is 63-year-old Linda Ross, who was immediately taken to the 14 Military Hospital to be treated. Her contacts are being traced.
In the wake of this development, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah will convene an emergency meeting of the Incident Management Team (IMT) on Saturday, March 21, to review existing health protocols and possibly announce new measures.
The government urges calm as it works tirelessly to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The public will be kept regularly up to date with developments as they unfold.
The names calling is going to cause a great stigmatization and panic for family members. It’s wise a pare like Daily Observers don’t follow such even if the government is calling names.
It’s good that the government keeping us to update on the virus,but should avoid calling name of those who are positive of the virus.