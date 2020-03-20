Liberia: 3rd COVID-19 Case Confirmed

The Government of Liberia informs the general public that a third person has tested positive for the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country. The new case is 63-year-old Linda Ross, who was immediately taken to the 14 Military Hospital to be treated. Her contacts are being traced.

In the wake of this development, Health Minister Wilhelmina Jallah will convene an emergency meeting of the Incident Management Team (IMT) on Saturday, March 21, to review existing health protocols and possibly announce new measures.