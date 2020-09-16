All Set for Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Finals

The most anticipated second edition of the Prestigious Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant has unveiled the names of its 7 finalists poised to complete for the Crown on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Ministerial Complex, at 7:00 p.m.

The pageant, in its 2nd edition, is organized by Liberia’s premier pageant institution, La Queen Entertainment, in partnership with The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and a host of sponsors.

According to the organizers in a press release, the process started in early February this year with over 22 contestants competing for a spot in the finals. After a series of competitive activities, an elimination process took place, from which 7 Finalists emerged. The 7 Finalists are as follows:

Ms. Precious Lemu Flomo, goddess of fire, is a 19-year-old student of the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU). Ms. Flomo’s position is that: “A clean Earth is a clean life and a better future. Ms. Flomo’s ambition is to become a Flight Attendant.”

Ms. Jemimah Tokpah, goddess of tears, is a 22-year-old student at the Blue Crest University (BCU). Ms. Tokpah’s Position is that: “Any destruction of the Earth is the destruction of life. Therefore, we must keep the Earth clean. Ms. Tokpah’s ambition is to become an Information Technology (IT), Specialist.”

Ms. Robertline Robea Kerkula, goddess of light, is a 20-year-old student of Stella Maris University (SMU). Ms. Kerkula’s Position is that: “We must use knowledge to raise awareness about climate change to motivate people to take actions that will make the world a better place for all. Ms. Kerkula’s ambition is to become an Environmentalist.”

Ms. Leila Bendu Yekelorde, goddess of heritage, is a 21-year-old student at the United Methodist University (UMU). Ms. Yekelorde’s Position is that: “Plastic Waste is dangerous to national and global health and ways must be used now to eradicate it for the prevention of Plastic Waste. Ms. Yekelorde’s ambition is to become a Civil Rights Advocate.”

Ms. Antoinette Faith Harmon, goddess of moon, is a 19-year-old high school graduate. Ms. Harmon’s Position is that: “Our greatest threat to the Environment, as seen in Climate Change, is human-made. Therefore, we human beings must work together to save The Earth and Save Lives. Ms. Harmon’s ambition is to become a Psychologist.”

Ms. Robell C. Hovers, goddess of plants, is a 19-year old student, having studied at the University of Liberia (UL) and Blue Crest University (BCU). Ms. Hovers’ Position is: “Let us work together to Save Lives by Protecting the Earth and Planting more Trees. Ms. Hovers’ ambition is to become an International Lawyer.”

Ms. Fatu Gayflor, goddess of star, is a 19-year old student at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU). Ms. Gayflor’s Position is: “Let us work together to stop illegal mining because it destroys The Earth. Ms. Gayfloyr’s ambition is to become a Medical Doctor.”

The Lucky winner will walk away with a car, a cash prize and a trip to represent Liberia at Miss Earth International in the Philippines; become a Brand Ambassador for the EPA, and benefit from a series of endorsement deals from sponsors. The First and Second runners-up will also walk-away with cash prizes and endorsement deals as well.

The public is invited to show up en masse to support their favorite contestants.

Each Finalist will compete for the Title Miss Earth Liberia 2020 through their respective talents, Swimsuit Wears, Elemental Costumes, Evening Gowns, presentations on the Environment Advocacy and Hard-hitting Questions from the Judges.