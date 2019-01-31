LFA to Distribute L$13 million to Clubs

-as part of Orange Liberia sponsorship

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) says it will distribute approximately L$13 million to clubs as part of the Orange Liberia sponsorship agreement.

According to the football house, each first division club will receive L$560,000 bringing the total to L$6.7 million.

Second division and female clubs will each receive L$240,000, bringing the total to L$6.24 million.

The contribution is only for the first phase of the league and doesn’t include cash prizes and other awards that will be given at the end of the season during the Liberian football awards night on November 29.

Each club will receive the same amount ahead of the commencement of the second phase, provided it meets the minimum requirements laid in the club licensing regulations, which were approved by the executive committee.

The LFA National League is expected to kick off on February 24, with BYC going against LISCR FC in the Super Cup Final at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.