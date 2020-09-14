LFA to Construct Mini Grassroots Pitches in Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Maryland

-As Executive Committee Approves several developmental projects

By Anthony Kokoi

Grand Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh and Maryland counties are set to each receive a mini grassroots pitch.

This follows after the Liberia Football Association (LFA) approved new developmental projects during its Executive Committee Meeting on September 11, 2020.

Similar to the one to be constructed in Montserrado, the 25X45 meters mini grassroots pitch will be used for football and futsal.

The mini pitch projects are part of the FA’s effort and commitment to develop grassroots football — one of its key components of its development programs and also geared towards the decentralization of football.

The football house’s executive committee also approved the installment of artificial turfs at the Willis D. Knuckles Stadium in Montserrado, David Kuyon Stadium in Bong, Gompa Stadium in Nimba and Voinjama Stadium in Lofa Counties.

Additionally, the executive committee approved the replacement of the artificial turfs at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Montserrado County and the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Margibi County.

Other developmental projects approved include the roofing of the stadia at the George Weah technical center in Careysburg, the SKD practice pitch and Tusa field in Montserrado County.

The FA has for the past months continued other projects, including refurbishing of the Tusa Field, Technical Center, SKD Practice pitch and the re-roofing of the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.