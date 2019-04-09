LFA-Orange Second Division Weekend Roundup

Here is the roundup of what happened in the LFA-Orange Second Division league over the weekend.

At the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), Mark Karlay was the star on Saturday, April 6, after bagging home a hat trick to help Pags FC dismantle Junior Professional 4-0. It was Pags FC’s first win in the new league season after eight games.

The result means that the newly promoted side are now seated in the 5th position on the league table with 13 points, while Jr. Professionals continue to languish in the relegation zone with five points out of eight games.

In game two at the ATS, Srimex FC and Nimba County-based Heaven Eleven FC settled to a 1-1 draw after great end-to-end football during the full 90 minutes.

Elsewhere in Sanniquellie, Nimba Kwadoe walked away with all three points, plus two goals after Invincible Eleven (IE) failed to show up for the match.

Meanwhile, authorities of the football governing body will fine IE L$200,000 in keeping with the applicable provisions of the rules governing the league.

In Unification Town, Margibi County, Bristol FC remained in the relegation after they suffered their fourth defeat in the league against Gardnersville FC after winning the match 2-1 to increase their points to 13 points out of seven games, and are pitted in the sixth position on the league table.

Also in Unification Town, Freeport FC made it 10 points out nine games, after crushing Mighty Blue Angel 3-0 over the weekend.

Full Results:

Bristol FC 1-2 Gardnersville FC

Mighty Blue Angel 0-3 Freeport FC

Junior Professionals 0-4 Pags FC 4

Srimex FC 1-1 Heaven Eleven

Nimba Kwadoe 2-0 Invincible Eleven

Samira FC 3-4 Bea Mountain

Mighty Barrolle 1-1 Tony FC

Muscat FC 2-2 Jai FC