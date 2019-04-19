LFA-Orange First Division Mid-week Review

Phase one of the 2018/2019 LFA-Orange First Division league is drawing to a close and the title race is getting tough with top teams competing.

After match-day 10, there were shifts on the league table that saw LPRC Oilers claiming the top position. LISCR FC had been at the top of the log on goal difference for a week after dethroning Watanga FC and an eventual 7-0 demolition of FC Fassell, but Oilers moved on top with a 2-0 win against Nimba United on Wednesday, April 17 at the Dorris Williams sports pitch. Dominic Jarteh scored the two goals for the ‘Oil Boys’.

The win increased Oilers’ points to 24, two points ahead of second place Barrack Young Controllers (BYC). BYC could not remain leveled on points with Oilers after settling to a goalless draw against Monrovia Club Breweries at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

LISCR FC dropped to third after a disappointing 1-0 defeat against newly promoted side Nimba FC at the Ganta Sports Stadium in Ganta City, Nimba County. James Dixon’s lone goal in the 20th minute was the stumbling block for LISCR to extend their winning streak to seven successive games.

The newly promoted Nimba-based club have proven supremacy on their home ground since the start of the league season. Out of the 10 games played so far, the newly promoted club is yet to concede a defeat at home. It was at their home ground that they ended the Watanga FC’s six-game winning streak and did same against LISCR FC on Wednesday.

On the other hand, there have been series of criticisms against the Liberia Football Association over the approval of the Nimba FC playing pitch. Football stakeholders believe that the condition of the pitch is deplorable and should have been by the football house for First Division games.

After LISCR’s 1-0 loss at the stadium, head coach Tapha Manneh wrote, “I am totally disappointed to see our football experts approve a ground like Ganta to host division one games.”

In other results, Jubilee FC secured their second win of the season after pinning Watanga FC 1-0 to leave the relegation zone. FC Fassell won their first league match after an entertaining 3-2 win against NPA Anchors in Kakata, while Keitrace FC suffered a 3-0 defeat against Small Town FC.

Full Results:

Watanga FC 0-1 Jubilee FC

MC Breweries 0-0 BYC

FC Fassell 3-2 NPA Anchors

Keitrace FC 0-3 Small Town FC

LPRC Oilers 2-0 Nimba United

Nimba FC 1-0 LISCR FC