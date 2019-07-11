LFA-Orange 2nd Division: Which Teams Promoted, Relegated?

With the champions of the Orange Sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) Second Division League yet to be known, the first two clubs to secure promotion to the First Division and the first two to be relegated have already been confirmed.

Barrack Young Controllers-II (BYC-II) could have been confirmed champions on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with a 1-0 lead against Muscat FC at the North Star Sports Stadium in Mount Barclay, but FIFA badge referee Hassan Corneh called off the match in the 88th minute, “because assistant referee Joel Wonka Doe, was stoned by supporters and spectators of Muscat FC,” LFA quotes referee Corneh.

Notwithstanding, Freeport FC and FC Bea Mountain are the two sides that are celebrating their accomplishments after securing promotion to the top-tier league (LFA First Division).

With a win needed to confirm their promotion, Freeport FC did exactly that by defeating Samira FC 3-1 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) on Saturday, July 6,2019. Freeport are now in the second position with 52 points with a game at hand.

FC Bea Mountain later followed suit after their 4-1 win against Bristol FC at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

The win maintained the Cape Mount-based club in the second position after collecting 53 points from 29 games. Bea Mountain won the Second Division championship last year, but did not get promotion as the league was a special edition the LFA organized to have two representatives in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

Promotion Playoffs

In keeping with Chapter 7, Article 7, Section 1.0 of the LFA-Orange National League Rules and Relegation, the third, fourth and fifth place clubs will face each other in promotion playoffs for the third spot.

The rules states, “The Champions and Runners-Up of the Second Division League shall automatically be promoted to the First Division League. In the case where a team from the second division has same owners in the first division, the next in line shall be promoted. The third, fourth and fifth placed clubs will be engaged in a round robin promotional playoff for the third spot.

As it stands, BYC-II and Gardnersville FC that are feeder clubs of first division sides BYC-I and LISCR FC, will not be promoted in keeping with Chapter 7, Article 7, Section 1.3 of league’s rules and relegation.

“Feeder teams of First Division League clubs playing in the Second Division are not eligible for promotion and relegation. The next club on the table will be awarded entry.”

The three teams to compete in the playoffs will be determined after the final round of matches on July 13.

Relegated

According to the rules of the league, the four lowest placed clubs in the Second Division League shall automatically be relegated to their respective Third Division League. After Liberia’s traditional club Invincible Eleven were earlier relegated, the next three teams in line have followed.

IE were relegated to the 3rd Division in April of this year following their refusal, despite a reminder on April 10 to pay a fine of L$150,000 for refusing to honor a league match away to Nimba Kwado FC in Sanniquellie, Nimba County on April 6.

Bristol FC, Samira FC and Junior Professionals are the next three that joined IE on the relegation train.

Their relegation was confirmed following their results from match-day 29 of the Second Division League season.

Bristol FC suffered a 4-1 defeat against Might Barrolle on Tuesday, April 9 at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium, while Samira FC settled to a 3-3 draw against Srimex FC in the early kickoff at the same venue.

Elsewhere, Jr. Professionals fell to a 3-2 defeat against Mighty Blue Angels at the ATS, finishing at the bottom of the league table with 20 points out of 29 games.

Relegation Playoffs

The 11th, 12th and 13th placed clubs will be engaged in a round robin relegation play-off for the eleventh spot in the second division.

The two losers of the play-off will be relegated along with positions 14, 15, 16 and 17.

Srimex FC are already confirmed as one of the three teams that will compete in the relegation playoff as they await their opponents.