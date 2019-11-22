LFA-Orange 2019/20 National League Set to Kickoff Next Week

The 2018/19 Liberia national football league season was a remarkable one with lots of excitements, and new flavors added to attract more football fans.

LPRC Oilers enjoyed their dominance in the First Division after emerging as unbeaten champions. The 2019/2020 league campaign could be more remarkable as the stage is now set for the official commencement of the new league season.

Following a readjustment in the league’s commencement date due to appeals from several clubs, the league will kick-off on Wednesday, November 27.

According to the fixtures, relegation survivors, NPA Anchors and Nimba United, will kick-off the campaign in the first match at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), and will be followed by the second match between Small Town FC and Monrovia Club Breweries.

Elsewhere at the Sanniquellie Sports Pitch, champions LPRC Oilers will begin their title defense against newly promoted Nimba Kwado. Runners-Up LISCR FC and another newly promoted side, Freeport, will begin their campaign when they face each other at the Nancy B. Doe Stadium in Kakata, Margibi County.

In the final fixtures, traditional club Mighty Barrolle, who returned to the First Division after acquiring the slot of dissolved BYC, will begin their campaign at the Doris Williams Sports Pitch in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County against Cape Mount-based club FC Bea Mountain, while Watanga and Nimba FC will battle things out at the Blue Field in the PHP Community, Monrovia.

Orange Money

In another exciting news, the prize money for LFA First Division has been boosted by additional L$100,000. As outlined in the rules of the 2019/2020 Orange sponsored national league, the champions of the 12-team league will bag home L$1.6 million, while the runners-up will take home L$600,000.

The prize money for both winners and runners-up during the previous season was L$1.5 million and L$500,000.

In the Second and Women’s Division, additional L$50,000 was added to winners and runners-up prize money. In other words, Second Division champions and runners-up will now beg home L$700,000 and L$450,000 respectively, while Women’s Division champions and runners will get L$600,000 and L$350,000.

LFA-Orange National League Awards:

First Division

Winners- L$1,600,000.00 + Cup + Gold Plated Medals

Runners-Up- L$600,000+ Silver Medals

Second Division

Winners- L$ 700,000.00 + Cup + Gold Plated

Runners-up- L$450,000.00 + Silver Medals

Women’s Division