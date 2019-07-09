LFA Congress Approves US$6.9M Budget

Football stakeholders over the weekend approved the passage of the 2019 budget, which was approximately US$7 million for the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

The budget was passed at an extraordinary congress held at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) sports complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on July 6, 2019. The congress was LFA President Mustapha Raji’s first since he was elected on September 8, 2018.

Twenty-seven persons voted for the budget to be passed following a motion by the president of the Liberia Football Coaches Association (LIFOCA), Baron Carr, which was seconded by Kofa Konwro, secretary-general of the Liberia National Old-timers Association (LONA).

Senior Professionals, Nimba United FC, Nimba FC, World Girls and Blanco FC voted against the budget, while Nimba Kwado abstained.

According to the LFA, the budget will see artificial turfs installed at the SKD practice pitch, Tusa field in Gardnersville and Doris Williams sports ground in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The 25-year memorandum of understanding signed between the LFA and the Liberian government for the development of the SKD practice pitch is valued at approximately US$700,000.

Congress also approved other projects, including the purchase of vehicles, a 30-seater Toyota coaster bus for the national teams; Toyota Hiace mini-bus for the technical staff of the national teams, match commissioners, referees and other guests of the LFA, and two Toyota 4X4 pick-ups for the secretary-general and technical director.

The rest of the money would be used for facilities, including the LFA headquarters on the SKD Boulevard Road, and the improvement of the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS), the provision of stadium lights for night games, plastic seating and infrastructures (roof, painting and dressing rooms).

The full completion of the George Weah technical center in Careysburg, which will include seating capacity around the pitch, bore hole and water supply and a gym (physical fitness center), was also approved by congress.

An amount of US$10,000 was projected from rental fees for the ATS.

Delegates also passed on the 2017/2018 auditors’ report, which gave a qualified opinion on the operations of the LFA.