LFA Announces Cash Prizes for Best Performing Players in 2020/2021 League Season

— Powered by Doxxbet’s US$100K sponsorship to the Association for the prizes

Liberia Football association has disclosed its cash and material award prizes for the best performing players in the game of football in the 2020/2021 league season.

LFA’s announcement came just a day after Doxxbet, a sports betting company operating in the country, signed a sponsorship deal valued at US$100,000 with the Association in Monrovia to help encourage individual players who exhibit outstanding performance during the course of the soccer league.

Due to the outbreak of the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all sports that require physical contact between or among players were shut down and are yet to resume.

A statement from the LFA has it that each most valuable player (MVP) in both the male and female soccer leagues will walk away with a car and L$150,000 while L$300,000 will be given to the First Division’s top male scorer.

“We will give L$200,000 each for second 1st division top male scorer and same amount for top scorer in the women’s division league. The best goal keeper, best midfielder, coach and defender in each of the leagues, male and female, will receive L$100,000,” Mustapha Raji, LFA’s President, disclosed.

He added: A L$100,000 will be given each to the best fair play men and women while another L$100,000 will be given to the two best performing referees in the women and male games.”

Also, the LFA said a L$100,000 each will be given to the best performing sports journalists reporting on the male and female soccer games.

In addition to the awards intended for players, referees and journalists, LFA has also said they will give a L$100,000 to the best performing media institutions, including print and electronic, as well as those based online.

According to the LFA’s release, unlike the past when there were awards for the 1st and 2nd place in mens and women’s categories, the 2020/2021 award ceremony will consider only one winner each for the men’s and women’s first and second divisions leagues, respectively.

It can be recalled that on Monday, August 10, 2020, Doxxbet signed a sponsorship deal worth US$100,000 to support the awards to players and others and made a further commitment to improve on the amount in the next two years.