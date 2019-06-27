“Let’s Keep All Hands On Deck”

— Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown encourages staff of the NHA

Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown, Managing Director of the National Housing Authority (NHA), has asked all senior and junior managers of the NHA to keep all-hands-on-deck by being innovative to contribute ideas to make the institution meets its mandate to provide low-cost / affordable housing to the people of Liberia.

Speaking at an acquaintance meeting on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the NHA headquarters on Capitol Hill in Monrovia following her appointment as Managing Director of the National Housing Authority, Madam Brown expressed her deepest gratitude to God for His divine favor and grace in her new position. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to President George Manneh Weah for her preferment and confidence reposed in her.

She said, the statutory mandate as enshrined in the April 7, 1960 Act that created the National Housing Authority is to initiate, plan and implement housing development programs nationwide. the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) has partly intervene in the sector by implementing the statutory mandate, functions and responsibilities of the institution and therefore advised that both entities herewith, will avoid the duplication so that each institution will function according to the TERM and REFERENCE of their respective ACTS as enshrined. Madame Brown further proposed for a possible merger of both entities where- in LACE could become the technical arm of the NHA.

Madame Brown also used the occasion to flag local commercial banking institutions, companies and investors for a possible partnership arrangement with the National Housing Authority in order to diversify their portfolio by venturing into the construction of affluent communities, so that their profits will not be transferred into foreign markets.

Madam Brown reminded senior and junior managers of the NHA to be conscious of their responsibilities to both the entity and the state. She added that her administration will introduce measures that will attract investors, boost employees’ morale and create a conducive and cordial working environment. “Our people deserve adequate and affordable homes,” she said. “They, therefore, look to us for solution-something we must all do collectively with a sense of dedication and focus.”

She acknowledged that housing development for low-income citizens is in line with the Government of Liberia’s Pro-Poor Agenda for Development and Prosperity and declared that she has no intention to fire employees but pleaded with them to remain law-abiding and take their responsibilities seriously.

In response, Mr. C. Raphael During Sr., outgoing Deputy Officer-In-Charge, welcomed Hon. Cecelia Cuffy Brown as the new managing director to the National Housing Authority and assured employees unflinching support to her administration.