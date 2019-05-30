Leroy Porte Dies

Second Son of Albert Porte

The death is announced of Mr. Leroy Nyanquoi Porte, a machinist for many years with the Bong Mining Company and second son of the legendary Liberian teacher, constitutional analyst and pamphleteer, Albert Porte.

Leroy died in his 85th year on Sunday morning, May 26, 2019 at the home of his eldest brother Elfric Koikoi Porte, on Porte Hill in Crozierville, Montserrado County. Leroy’s wife, Mrs. Evelyn Brown Porte, and his brother Elfric were at Leroy’s bedside when he answered to his eternal summons.

A 1956 graduate of the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) in Kakata, Margibi County, where he studied Machinery, Leroy, shortly following his graduation, won a scholarship to study Machine Shop in Germany, where he spent five years.

On return, he was employed with the German-owned Bong Mining Company (BMC) in Lower Bong County, where he worked for a quarter century before his retirement.

Among his classmates at BWI were Bennie D. Warner, Farcuma Sirleaf, Ella Johnson Holder, Melvin Thornes, Edwin Karmo, Jefferson Perkins, Edward Valentine, J. Lamark Cox, Patrick Bogba and James Hall.

On June 20, 1965 Leroy took the hand of Ms. Evelyn Brown in marriage.

Survivors include Leroy’s widow, Mrs. Evelyn Brown Porte, several children, including Mrs. Yorel Porte Barclay (Boy Blue) and D. Lovette Kote Boy Porte; several foster children; several grandchildren; his siblings, Elfric K. Porte (Williette), Leopold (Josephine), Coslet (Gladys), Mrs. Cenethe Hunder, Farmatta, Upton (Audrey), Mrs. Fredericka Morris (J. Wesley), and Mrs. Imelda Summerville (Eddie); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.