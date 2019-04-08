Legislature Suspends ‘Work’ to Celebrate Easter

The House of Representatives and the Senate have adjourned to celebrate Easter — the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the most important and oldest festival of the Christian faith.

Both Houses suspended works on Thursday, April 4 to resume on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

The Easter Break is in consonance with the timetable of the House rules and procedures, which states that the Legislature is entitled to two Easter and constituency/agriculture breaks.

Meanwhile, there are some communications and bills that are in Committees’ Rooms to be acted upon any time soon.

House Reveiws US$25M Mopping Exercise

The Joint Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning and Banking and Currency, is investigating the direct mop-up exercise of US$25 million, which was initiated by the government’s Technical Economic Management Team.

The investigation was prompted because of the communication from River Gee County District #3 Representative Francis S. Dopoh, II, which said the US$25 million was to be an aggressive intervention in the ‘Foreign Exchange market’ on July 17, 2018, and was to continue through the year to significantly contribute to the broad stability in the exchange rate.

The key actors to be investigated are Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, and Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) Executive Governor Nathaniel Patray.

National Youth Policy

In a related development, “an Act to Endorse the National Youth Policy of Liberia: An Agenda for Action” from President George Weah, is under probe by the Legislature for enactment to ensure that young people between the ages 15–35 years old are integrated and involved in all development process, including their improvement of economic conditions by re-designing existing youth programs and projects.

The House Joint Committee on Youth and Sports, the Judiciary and Gender Equity, Child Development and Social Welfare was mandated by Plenary (the highest decision making body of the House of Representatives) to review and report to the August Body, one week after Easter.

The House Plenary voted to make the decision on Thursday, April 4, which marked the 24th day sitting.

Burial week of Rep. Adolph Lawrence

The late Representative Adolph A. Lawrence of Montserrado County District #15 will be buried on Friday, April 26 at the Kaizer Memorial Cemetery in Brewerville, and repast will later be held at River View resort near St. Paul Bridge, on the outskirts of Monrovia.

Prior to interment, a two-day signing of the Book of Condolence at the Rotunda of the Capitol, will run from Tuesday, April 23 to Wednesday, April 24; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

On Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 8 a.m., the body of the Rep. Lawrence will be removed from Samuel Stryker Funeral Parlour to the Capitol Building, where a Special Requiem will be held at 10 a.m.

On the same day, a wake keeping will be held at the Paynesville City Hall from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

On Friday, April 26, wake-keeping and funeral service of the late Rep. Lawrence will be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Broad Street from 10 to 11 a.m., to be followed by internment.