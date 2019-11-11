Legislature Returns to Session November 18 with ‘Singular’ Agenda

The House of Representatives and the Senate are expected to extend the 2nd Sitting of the 54th Legislature by returning to work (session) beginning Monday, November 18, 2019.

It has been speculated that members of the 54th Legislature would immediately put on the floor some of what was left behind (much-unfinished business), including the printing of ‘new’ money about L$35 billion, which has been considered “vital importance to the economy and revenue generation.”

The House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Representative J. Fonati Koffa (Grand Kru #2), and the acting chairman on Executive, Representative Acarous M. Gray (Montserrado County #8), confirmed speculations which have been lingering in the corridors of the Capitol Building for over two weeks.

The two lawmakers, who are members of the House Leadership, made the confirmation through a recent text message as well as a message posted on Facebook.

Rep. Koffa, a lawyer by profession, said: “Legislative work is never done whenever we are the self-described breaks. So whenever the national need arises, we have to respond. In this case, there are critical economic issues to address.”

For Rep. Gray, “Resumption of work on November 18, 2019, is our first priority.”

The House’s Acting Chairman on Executive made the pronouncement first on OK FM before posting it on Facebook.

Both executive members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) confirmed the rumors after a three-hour Monday talk show with Finance Minister Samuel Tweah, who said that President George Weah’s government wants to print ‘new money’ with Crane Currency.

Min. Tweah said Crane Currency can only print money for the country between now to December.

Meanwhile, a staff in the office of the Chief Clerk, who begged for anonymity, said President Weah is expected to issue a proclamation extending the 2nd Sitting of the legislature by 15 days beginning November 18.

The proclamation will follow the signing of a certificate of extension by members of the Senate and House of Representatives respectively.

According to Article 32 (b) of the Liberian Constitution: “The President shall, on his own initiative or upon receipt of a certificate signed by at least one-fourth of the total membership of each House, and by proclamation, extend a Regular Session of the Legislature beyond the date of adjournment or call a Special or Extraordinary Session of that Body to discuss or act upon matters of national emergency and concern.”

Reports said the President’s proclamation will acknowledge that there are several unresolved key matters of national interest which require the urgent attention of the 54th Legislature and is aware of the emergency nature of these matters, which are all geared toward the enhancement of the socio-economic interests of the State and its people.

Also, the proclamation might realize that cognizant of the limitation of time to discuss these key matters to tackle the bad economy, it requires the participation and involvement of the 54th Legislature in Session.

The proclamation is expected to conclude as below: “Now therefore, I, George Weah, President of Liberia, by virtue of the authority in me vested, do hereby issue this Proclamation for the 54th Legislature to reconvene into an Extraordinary Session for a period of 15 Days, commencing November 18 thru December 3, 2019.”