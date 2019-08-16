“Legislature Has Compromised Its Independence “

— Senator Karnga-Lawrence

Grand Bassa County Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence has described the members of the 54th Legislature as people whose independence are “compromised.”

“The death of my friend Geraldine Doe-Sherif and my husband has further reinvigorated my resolve to work harder to serve my county and country,” Senator Lawrence promised.

She made the comment on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Rotunda of the Legislature, where Legislative staffers had arranged a welcome back program for her return to the Capitol Building for the first time since the death of her husband, Representative Adolph A. Lawrence, in March this year.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence chairs the Senate Committee on Rules, Order and Administration. She said it was due to the “insensitivity of some of the Legislators, the citizens, especially the electorate,” whom she said are struggling, because they no longer have hope.

“What you are trying to show here, and what was shown in the election of the incoming senator tells us that our power has been taken back by the people who gave it to us,” Karnga-Lawrence said.

She added, “What the citizens are doing now is that they are the ones, who are going to stand up and restructure, to make sure that we have the right leaders for Liberia, and when that time comes, the right leaders will take over in this country to move it forward.”

She told the hundreds of well wishers gathered in the Rotunda, including Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, Senator-elect Darius Dillon, and Senator Conmany Wesseh: “We are depending on you for that move, the voices of the small number of the dependable leaders that you have so we can all advocate to bring the right people on board.”

She expressed gratitude to the staffers for the program they organized in the Rotunda to endorse their former colleague Abraham Darius Dillon, and promised not to let them down.

“Because you believe in us, and you know that we will fight and that is why you continue to encourage us.”

Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor also encouraged Senator Karnga-Lawrence to take solace in God, reminding her that there it is a long struggle and daily battle of lots of work to do for the people of Grand Bassa and Liberia.