Legislative Budget Director Dies

The Director of the Legislative Budget Office (LBO), Prof. F. Julius Caesar has died. He was 73.

He died at the J.J. Hospital along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) highway.

The LBO is a bicameral, non-partisan and technical arm of the Legislature that functions to conduct fiscal impact analyses on legislations, execute impartial and objective analyses of public expenditures and the national budget proposals to the President, as well as assist the Legislature to formulate a budget plan.

The Media Liaison in the LBO, Mr. Kelvin D.J. Mattaldi posted on social media: “We just lost a dedicated public servant, my boss & my mentor, Professor F. Julius Caesar, Director of the Legislative Budget Office. RIP Boss.”

The late Prof. Caesar was the founding Director of LBO, appointed in May 2011. Earlier in his career, he served as former Deputy Minister of Finance and Former Deputy Minister of Transport, as well as former Director for the Budget Office (Ministry of Finance). He was also a lecturer of Government Budgeting, Public Finance and Economics at the University of Liberia and the Cuttington University Graduate School.

His wife, Mrs. Ruth Caesar, predeceased him. She was a founding member of the Mano River Women Peace Network (MARWOPNET). She died in Atlanta Georgia USA. She served as member of the National Transitional Legislative Assembly (NTLA) and was the chairperson on the Women and Child Development Committee.

Mr. F. Julius Caesar was a seasoned Liberian Economist with extensive public sector experience, having served in various positions in the Bureau of the Budget, now Department of the Budget at the Ministry of Finance.

He also served as Deputy Minister for Administration and Insurance at the Ministry of Transport. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Caesar served as Acting Institutional Head of the Bureau of the Budget. During his tenure at the Bureau of the Budget, Mr. Caesar also served as Deputy Director General for Administration and Technical Advisor to the Budget Director, where he guided budget policies and formulation, implementation; and monitoring, controlling and evaluation.

He contributed to international research through active engagements with the National Budget Committee, USAID, the International Monetary Fund, the U.S. Treasury, the Alexander Grant Consultancy Firm, and UNDP.

He was the Liberian Counterpart of the USAID funded Liberian Improved Budget Assets and Mining Management (LIBAMIM) Project.

On April 28, 2011, he was appointed Director of Legislative Budget Office (LBO), with a contract for five years.

The function of the LBO is to assist the Legislature, through the Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives, by conducting objective and imperial analyses of public expenditures and revenues relative to the Budget as shall be contained in the Budget proposal of the President of Liberia to enhance Legislative oversight and accountability consistent with the relevant provisions of the Constitution.