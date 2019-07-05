LEC Begins Replacement of Damaged Transformers

Materials and equipment arriving

Authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) have announced the immediate replacement of damaged transformers in Monrovia and its environs.

Winston Bedell, Assistant Communications Manager at the LEC also commended customers for their continuing support and forbearance over the last several months due to backlog of damaged transformers mainly caused by electricity theft.

“As you know, the impact of energy theft is such that LEC’s financial position has been severely damaged and LEC has not been in a position to replace damaged equipment (transformers), having neither the materials nor finances,” Winston Bedell has said.

Mr. Bedell however said LEC is happy to announce the arrival of the first shipments of materials necessary to begin carrying out network repairs across Monrovia and its environs.

He said LEC has received an initial delivery of transformers and wood poles, stating that “some of you may already have seen some preparatory activity in your communities.”

“LEC is grateful for the understanding and forbearance of its paying customers and asks for your continued understanding as they begin the process of restoration of supply as quickly as possible,” Bedell said.

According to him, authorities of LEC remain conscious of its key place in the economy and in supporting community services and the need to operate fairly to all its paying customers.

He added that LEC will be restoring supply based on the following priorities over the next number of months. He named hospitals, security services (police and army), schools, communities who are actively supporting LEC’s energy theft program among others.

He said in order to ensure that each repair installation is optimized and as resilient as possible to give many years of reliable service, the following procedure is being put in place: Detailed engineering survey of each location (to determine loading), community engagement to seek support and commitment, replacement of damaged or stolen meters and regularization of added customers where technically possible.

Others are: disconnection of illegal connections where normalization is not possible, installation, test and commissioning of transformers, formal SWITCH ON ceremony and formal Handing Over of Responsibility to the Community.

Mr. Bedell said LEC has only a limited stock of materials and would like to encourage community dwellers across the network to take ownership of these installations and protect it as their own, stating, “the continued security of your electricity supply is in your hands.”

He further expressed the management’s appreciation for continued support and forbearance while looking forward to restoring full supply as quickly as possible. Please call 4600 to report suspicious or illegal activity in any given area across the network.