Lebanese Community Turns over 53-Bed Quarantine Facility to Gov’t

As part of its efforts in supporting the government fight against the COVID-19 Pandemic, the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia (WLCUL) on Tuesday, May 5 handover a well-furnished two story building that contained 53 beds to be used as quarantined facility and treatment of confirmed persons by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

The facility is located at the old Cedar Club in the Siphon Community, in Congo Town, Monrovia.

Handling over the center to the government, the WLCUL President, Ahmed S. Wazni puts the estimated cost of the renovation, furnishing and equipment to be used by the MoH as US$350,000.

According to Wazni, the funds was raised through the Lebanese Embassy in Liberia, the Anti-COVID-19 Task Force of the Lebanese community and members of the community.

Wazni told the gathering of senior government officials that include the Ministers, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah of the Ministry of Health, Gbehzohngar M. Findey of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nathaniel Mc Gill of the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the Lebanese Ambassador, Mr. Henri Kastoun that his community is grateful to President George Weah for the opportunity to have the WLCUL join the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The facility, Wazni described as the “largest COVID-19 assistance package from his community to the government.”

Wazni also disclosed that other initiatives his community has undertook in line with their CCOVID-19 response plan are the provision of food items, cleaning materials, utilities and water supply to the Liberia National Red Cross of Liberia.

“We have supported orphanage homes and communities within Montserrado County,” Wazni said, adding, “Medical supplies, equipment and building materials were also supplied by our community to the 14th Military Hospital, in Schieffliin Town, Margibi County.”

“We have also restored the oxygen plant at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center in Monrovia to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the WLCUL president further outlined his community contribution to the country.

Wazni also disclosed that after the successful defeat of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WLCUL intend to procure additional equipment that would enable them to transform the facility to a state of the art clinic to boast the country health delivery services.

Wazni used the occasion to acknowledge what he termed as “immense contribution” by the Lebanese Ambassador, Mr. Henri Kastoun for facilitating the initiative during this critical period.

Recognizing the contribution of prominent personalities that helped funded the facility, Wazni said, “We applaud Mr. Ali Morta and Rehab Charif, executive members of the community for their commitment in restoring, equipping and furnishing the facility together with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Health, Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah.”

In separate remarks, Dr. Jallah, as well as Ministers Findley and McGill, lauded the WLCUL for the facility and assured the community that it would be used to carter to everybody that would be declared as COVID-19 confirmed persons.

Minister Findley said, the assistance is part of the bilateral relationship that have existed between both Liberia and Lebanon.

“This facility will be used to treat and test people that would be positive of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Findley noted, adding, ”WLCUL is assisting in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and contributing significantly to the economic hardship that has graved the country in the midst of the virus.”

For Dr. Jallah, she described the contribution as “a milestone in the fight against the COVID-19” and an addition to the already 14th Military Hospital quarantined center.

She meanwhile used the occasion to apology to health workers who have been victims of the COVID-19 that have not been carter to by her ministry.

“We begged our health workers who have been positive of the COVID-19 pandemic and we have not done anything to help them and their families. We have not forgotten about you people. We are now going to provide help to you and your families,” Dr. Jallah lamented.

Minister McGill said, the facility is a clear manifestation that Liberia has a good friend like the WLCUL.

“You can know your good friend in time of need and the WLCUL has shown to us that they are indeed our good friends,” McGill noted.

He also called on others including Liberians to emanate to good example of WLCUL.

In his intervention, Ambassador Kastoun said, the state of the art clinic is mainly intended to boast the heath delivery services of the country, thereby calling on Liberians to take advantage of the facility by turning themselves over for testing and treatment.

“The COOVID-19 pandemic does no know color or blood type and so everybody has to take advantage of the facility to remain safe during the fight against the disease,” the Lebanese Ambassador warned.