Lebanese Community Donates Food, Non Food Items to LNRCS

The Liberia National Red Cross Society has announced receipt of 100 bags of 25 KG Rice from the Lebanese community along with 10cartons of Clora and 45 gallons of vegetable oil. Making the presentation, the Lebanese community said the COVID-19 outbreak has not only created global health emergency, but demands rapid socio-economic support to people who have no access to income and unable to get their daily food.

Mr. Ali Mortada, representing the Lebanese Community Covid-19 Task Force, underscored the critical role of the Red Cross in emergency and said its major concern is to support and be a partner with the Liberian Red Cross in addressing critical humanitarian needs especially in the face of this COVID-19 response. The Community said it wishes and knows that its contribution will support the Red Cross to reach out to vulnerable communities and people to provide food to the needy while taking precaution.

In response, the Secretary General of the Liberian Red Cross, Ambullai Perry, expressed gratitude to the Lebanese Community for the support, emphasizing that the need for food provision especially for vulnerable people in compliance with the stay home order is critical and urgent.

The Red Cross Secretary General pointed out that the spread of the virus has also made other existing humanitarian needs in the country more acute and people with special needs including people with disabilities and other vulnerability are already struggling and could be at even greater risk if nothing is done to address their pressing needs.

Mr. Perry said the intervention of the Lebanese community is timely and will be used for the needy especially at the time the Liberian Red Cross is receiving numerous requests to deliver food and other humanitarian aid the communities.

He said the Liberian Red Cross looks forward to building a stronger partnership with the Lebanese community, noting that the partnership between the two institutions is dates as far back as 1971 when the Lebanese Community donated the building currently being used as the Red Cross’ National Headquarters on Lynch Street.

The Liberian Red Cross said while responding to the immediate needs, it is expedient not to lose sight of the ongoing challenges that COVID-19 presents and the devastating effect that will be left behind in the communities. The Liberian Red Cross recently launched a US$300,000 local appeal to enable it scale up activities aimed at addressing the immediate and long-term effects of COVID-19 in Liberia. The Red Cross said it needs to mobilize sufficient resources locally to sustain and make the response successful along with the government and other partners.

The Liberian Red Cross is currently setting up hand-washing facilities and carrying out social mobilization and awareness raising in the communities, but it is also working harder to scale up its operation to ensure that lives are saved and communities protected.

In the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross is working harder to complement national efforts to prevent or slow the transmission of COVID-19, improving access to and promoting hand-washing and best hygiene practices, and sharing prevention information while its volunteers are deployed in the streets and communities to offer hope and support to vulnerable people and ensure that lives are saved and communities protected.

