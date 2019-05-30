Lebanese Bishop Noujaim to Promote Oum El Nour Drug Prevention Program

The president and co-founder of Oum El Nour-Liberia (OENL), Bishop Guy Paul Noujaim is in Liberia for a week-long visit to grace the first anniversary since the establishment of the Oum El Nour.

Oum El Nour Liberia, also Known as ‘Mother of Light’, is a non-governmental organization established by the World Lebanese Cultural Union of Liberia (WLCU). It is geared towards preventing, treating and rehabilitating drug abusers and empowering them to make healthy choices void of drugs.

According to a press release from the WLCU Liberian chapter, Bishop Noujaim was received upon arrival by Health Minister Dr. Wilhemina Jallah, the WLCU president Ahmed Wazni and OEN Board members, as well as executive committee members, officials and members of the Lebanese community in Liberia.

The Lebanese Eparch and Emeritus Auxiliary Bishop and WLCU President Wazni, along with OEN Board members are expected to, among other things, meet and hold discussions with the President of George Weah and a host of other government officials.

Bishop Noujaim and board members will later be accompanied by officials and executive members of the Lebanese Community to perform the official ground breaking, and launching ceremonies for the construction of a rehabilitation center in Grand Bassa County.

OEN Board members include WLCU vice president Marwan Eid, Abdallah Chahni, Attorney Samuel Kofi Woods, George E. Haddad, the Liberia Medical and Dental Council, WLCU President Wazni and Bishop Noujaim, Chairman.

Oum El Nour Liberia, through a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health, secured 30 acres of land from the Liberian government for the construction of the rehabilitation center.

The center, when completed will help improve the quality care services to substance users to overcome their dependency. It will focus on the causes of substance use; strengthen the prevention and treatment of substance abuse, including narcotic and harmful use of alcohol.

There are nearly 700 ghettos in Monrovia, which serve as hubs for chronic drug users and strongly associated with prostitution and crime, putting children at higher risk of being drug users, according to OENL 2018 annual report.

Since its establishment in December 2018, OENL has recruited and trained several social workers and specialized educators, who have conducted and established drugs prevention programs in several high schools. It has also reached over a million subscribers with prevention messages through a bulk SMS service.